Things to do between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28 in the mid-Willamette Valley

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. William Wickes and Lara Wickes will present “Musicians and the Pandemic: Coming Out of the Abyss.” The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly affected professional concert and studio musicians, who have seen their ensembles and audiences shut down. Registration: 541-737-9405.

“Black Lives Matter in Academic Spaces: Three Lessons in Critical Literacy,” noon, online. Scholar/performer Vershawn Ashanti Young describes ways teachers and the public in Canada and the U.S. have misappropriated the linguistic concept of code-switching. Registration: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

FRIDAY

Music à la Carte, noon, https://youtu.be/r_em_rc8SYo. Trio Adrato debut in the series. Hosted by the College of Liberal Arts at Oregon State University. The trio comprises Victoria Racz, oboe, oboe d’amore, English horn; Dale Tolliver, cello; and Colleen Adent, piano. Repertoire from baroque to contemporary. Free.

Orange & Black Choral and Vocal Scholarship Concert, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Annual event featuring the Oregon State University Chamber Choir, the OSU Vocal Ensemble, and the Meistersingers, directed by Steven Zielke; and Bella Voce, directed by Sandra Babb. In honor of Black History Month, the program will include a selection of music by Black composers. Free. Masks required; capacity will be reduced to allow physical distancing. Guests must show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test result. Details: https://beav.es/event-attendance.

SATURDAY

"Created, Collected and Curated: ARTrageous ARTful Arts Sale of Visual Delights!," 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Live/Work Flat 415, 415 SW Second St., Corvallis. Browse the arts, crafts and eclectic collections of local arts educator, supporter and promoter Barbara Sobo Gast, revealing a world of personal times and travels spent with artists and crafters. Held in conjunction with the open house of the new "415," one of Corvallis' historic buildings now reopening as Corvallis' first Live/Work flats. In keeping with Oregon's mask mandate in indoor public settings, masks are to be worn. Information: bgast@peak.org.

MONDAY

"It's 2022: Do Black Lives Really Matter?," 6:30 p.m., online. It's February 2022. Looking back on the past two years, what has changed for Black people at Oregon State University? Featured panelists: Nika "Niki" Braxton-Franklin, alcohol and other drug prevention specialist; Terrance Harris, director, Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center; Dwaine Plaza, professor of sociology; Chanale Propst, coordinator for Black/African American mental health and wellness; and Christopher Stout, associate professor of public policy. Registration: https://beav.es/wx7.

