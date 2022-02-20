Things to do between Feb. 20 and Feb. 25 in the mid-Willamette Valley

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Kim Bernard, oceanographer at Oregon State University, presents “Small but Mighty: Krill, the Kingpins of Our Oceans,” sharing results of her team’s krill research in the Antarctic, the Northern California Current and the Eastern Bering Sea. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Retired teacher Louise Marquering presents “The Great River Road Adventure.” In September 2019, Louise and Denis Marquering drove the Great River Road, all 3,000 miles of it, from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico. Registration: 541-737-9405.

WEDNESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Christopher McKnight Nichols, director of the Oregon State University Center for the Humanities, presents “Rethinking American Grand Strategy: The Past, Present and Future of U.S. Foreign Policy.” He will discuss a tour of U.S. foreign policy history from his new book. Registration: 541-737-9405.

“Soundbox5: Interstitial Spaces — Collaborations and Creative Catalysts,” Wednesday and Thursday, online. A mini-festival of makers in music, technology, poetry, art, engineering, science and more. Hosted by Oregon State University. Speakers: Andrew Lorish, “Art and Arts, Media and Technology Program;" Paul Catanese, “The Responsibility of Breath: A Conversation and VR Excursion;” Claudia O’Steen: “The Art of Fieldwork;” and Victor Villegas: “Using the Arts for Cultural-Based STEM Education.” Registration: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/soundbox5.

“American Strings: An Evening with Allison Russell,” 5 p.m., online. The Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts presents a conversation with and performance by Allison Russell, hosted by Bob Santelli. Russell is an artist, activist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who is nominated for three 2022 Grammy awards. Registration: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

Oregon State Wind Symphony Winter Concert, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The symphony, directed by Olin Hannum, will feature OSU Wind Ensemble concerto contest winner Elijah Durbin, clarinetist. Admission: free. Attendees must show OSU ID, or proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test from within 72 hours, plus ID. Livestreamed at https://youtu.be/AhC5lcYoqZU.

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. William Wickes and Lara Wickes will present “Musicians and the Pandemic: Coming Out of the Abyss.” The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly affected professional concert and studio musicians, who have seen their ensembles and audiences shut down. Registration: 541-737-9405.

“Black Lives Matter in Academic Spaces: Three Lessons in Critical Literacy,” noon, online. Scholar/performer Vershawn Ashanti Young describes ways teachers and the public in Canada and the U.S. have misappropriated the linguistic concept of code-switching. Registration: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

FRIDAY

Music à la Carte, noon, https://youtu.be/r_em_rc8SYo. Trio Adrato debut in the series. Hosted by the College of Liberal Arts at Oregon State University. The trio comprises Victoria Racz, oboe, oboe d’amore, English horn; Dale Tolliver, cello; and Colleen Adent, piano. Repertoire from baroque to contemporary. Free.

