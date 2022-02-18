Things to do between Feb. 18 and Feb. 23 in the mid-Willamette Valley

FRIDAY

Music à la Carte, noon, https://youtu.be/t-ZTukwTY-4. Students of the Oregon State University Trombone Ensemble, directed by Carson Keeble, and the OSU Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble, directed by JàTtik Clark, will perform. Hosted by the College of Liberal Arts at OSU. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

C3 GameCon, 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Live tabletop gaming; board games, miniature gaming events; cosplay costume contest with categories of Gaming, Disney, Comics/Marvel Cinematic Universe/DC Extended Universe, and Original Character; vendor hall with local artists, businesses and community partners tabling. Cost: $10 for one day; 541-766-6959 or c3.recreation@corvallisoregon.gov.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Kim Bernard, biological oceanographer at Oregon State University, will present “Small but Mighty: Krill, the Kingpins of Our Oceans,” sharing results of her team’s research on krill in the Antarctic, the Northern California Current and the Eastern Bering Sea. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Retired teacher and hardy traveler Louise Marquering will present “The Great River Road Adventure.” In September 2019, Louise and Denis Marquering drove the Great River Road, all 3,000 miles of it, from the headwaters at Lake Itasca, Minnesota, to the Gulf of Mexico. Registration: 541-737-9405.

WEDNESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Christopher McKnight Nichols, director of the Oregon State University Center for the Humanities, will present “Rethinking American Grand Strategy: The Past, Present and Future of U.S. Foreign Policy.” He will discuss a tour of U.S. foreign policy history from his new book. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

“Soundbox5: Interstitial Spaces — Collaborations and Creative Catalysts,” Wednesday and Thursday, online. A mini-festival of makers in music, technology, poetry, art, engineering, science and more. Hosted by Oregon State University. Speakers: Andrew Lorish, “Art and Arts, Media and Technology Program;" Paul Catanese, “The Responsibility of Breath: A Conversation and VR Excursion;” Claudia O’Steen: “The Art of Fieldwork;” and Victor Villegas: “Using the Arts for Cultural-Based STEM Education.” Registration: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/soundbox5.

“American Strings: An Evening with Allison Russell,” 5 p.m., online. The Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts presents a conversation with and performance by Allison Russell, hosted by Bob Santelli. Russell is an artist, activist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She has been nominated for three 2022 Grammy awards. Registration: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

Oregon State Wind Symphony Winter Concert, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The symphony, directed by Olin Hannum, will feature OSU Wind Ensemble Concerto contest winner Elijah Durbin, clarinetist. Admission: free. Attendees must show valid OSU ID, or proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test from within 72 hours, plus photo ID. The performance will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/AhC5lcYoqZU.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0