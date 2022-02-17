Things to do between Feb. 17 and Feb. 22 in the mid-Willamette Valley

THURSDAY

“Managing Stress for Caregivers,” 10:30 a.m., online. Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care is sponsoring this free presentation for nonprofessional caregivers. Topics will include tools to help reduce stress, improving your self-confidence, navigating tough decisions, effective communication, and valuable resources. The program is an abbreviated introduction to “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” a six-week self-care education program for family caregivers. Registration: outreach@luminahospice.org.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Vince Adams, development specialist for the Oregon School Board Association, will present “School Boards: An Oregon Perspective.” Adams will discuss the nuts and bolts of school boards, reviewing research, history and current best practices. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

FRIDAY

Music à la Carte, noon, https://youtu.be/t-ZTukwTY-4. Students of the Oregon State University Trombone Ensemble, directed by Carson Keeble, and the OSU Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble, directed by JàTtik Clark, will perform. Hosted by the College of Liberal Arts at OSU. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

C3 GameCon, 1 to 8 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Live tabletop gaming; board games, miniature gaming events; cosplay costume contest with categories of Gaming, Disney, Comics/Marvel Cinematic Universe/DC Extended Universe, and Original Character; vendor hall with local artists, businesses and community partners tabling. Cost: $10 for one day; 541-766-6959 or c3.recreation@corvallisoregon.gov.

SATURDAY

C3 GameCon, 10 to 6 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Live tabletop gaming; board games, miniature gaming events; cosplay costume contest with categories of Gaming, Disney, Comics/Marvel Cinematic Universe/DC Extended Universe, and Original Character; vendor hall with local artists, businesses and community partners tabling. Cost: $10 for one day; 541-766-6959 or c3.recreation@corvallisoregon.gov.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Kim Bernard, biological oceanographer at Oregon State University, will present “Small but Mighty: Krill, the Kingpins of Our Oceans.” From Antarctica to the Arctic, krill are the kingpins of pelagic ecosystems, funneling energy from the base of the food web to top predators. Bernard will share results of her team’s research on krill in the Antarctic, the Northern California Current and the Eastern Bering Sea. She will discuss the life history patterns, physiology and predator-prey interactions of krill, and how these are being altered by climate change. She will also share snippets of life as a researcher living and working at Palmer Station, Antarctica. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Retired teacher and hardy traveler Louise Marquering will present “The Great River Road Adventure.” In September 2019, Louise and Denis Marquering drove the Great River Road, all 3,000 miles of it, from the headwaters at Lake Itasca, Minnesota, to the Gulf of Mexico. Learn about the scenery, history, foods, the road and people they met along the way. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

