Things to do between Feb. 16 and Feb. 18 in the mid-Willamette Valley

THURSDAY

“Managing Stress for Caregivers,” 10:30 a.m., online. Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care is sponsoring this free presentation for nonprofessional caregivers. Topics will include tools to help reduce stress, improving your self-confidence, navigating tough decisions, effective communication, and valuable resources. The program is an abbreviated introduction to “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” a six-week self-care education program for family caregivers. Registration: outreach@luminahospice.org.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Vince Adams, development specialist for the Oregon School Board Association, will present “School Boards: An Oregon Perspective.” Adams will discuss the nuts and bolts of school boards, reviewing research, history and current best practices. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

FRIDAY

Music à la Carte, noon, https://youtu.be/t-ZTukwTY-4. Students of the Oregon State University Trombone Ensemble, directed by Carson Keeble, and the OSU Tuba-Euponium Ensemble, directed by JàTtik Clark, will perform. Hosted by the College of Liberal Arts at OSU. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

C3 GameCon, 1 to 8 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Live tabletop gaming; board games, miniature gaming events; cosplay costume contest with categories of Gaming, Disney, Comics/Marvel Cinematic Universe/DC Extended Universe, and Original Character; vendor hall with local artists, businesses and community partners tabling. Cost: $10 for one day; 541-766-6959 or c3.recreation@corvallisoregon.gov.

SATURDAY

C3 GameCon, 10 to 6 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Live tabletop gaming; board games, miniature gaming events; cosplay costume contest with categories of Gaming, Disney, Comics/Marvel Cinematic Universe/DC Extended Universe, and Original Character; vendor hall with local artists, businesses and community partners tabling. Cost: $10 for one day; 541-766-6959 or c3.recreation@corvallisoregon.gov.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0