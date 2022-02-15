Things to do between Feb. 15 and 18 in the mid-Willamette Valley

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Michael Blouin, professor of integrative biology at Oregon State University, will present “Hatchery and Wild Salmon: Can They Coexist?” Blouin’s lab studies how salmon adapt to hatcheries. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

“Illuminating: Supporting a Friend in Grief,” noon, online. Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care will present this program exploring the do’s and don’ts of helping others through grief. Learning the different ways people experience grief can prepare you to offer support to others. Registration: 541-757-9616 or outreach@luminahospice.org.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Julia Corbett, an author and retired professor of communication and environmental humanities at the University of Utah, will present “New Directions for Communicating about the Climate Crisis.” The problem with communicating effectively about climate change isn’t a lack of information but an inability to deal with the climate information we already have. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

THURSDAY

“Managing Stress for Caregivers,” 10:30 a.m., online. Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care is sponsoring this free presentation for nonprofessional caregivers. Topics will include tools to help reduce stress, improving your self-confidence, navigating tough decisions, effective communication, and valuable resources. The program is an abbreviated introduction to “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” a six-week self-care education program for family caregivers. Registration: outreach@luminahospice.org.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Vince Adams, development specialist for the Oregon School Board Association, will present “School Boards: An Oregon Perspective.” Adams will discuss the nuts and bolts of school boards, reviewing research, history and current best practices. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

FRIDAY

Music à la Carte, noon, https://youtu.be/t-ZTukwTY-4. Students of the Oregon State University Trombone Ensemble, directed by Carson Keeble, and the OSU Tuba-Euponium Ensemble, directed by JàTtik Clark, will perform. Hosted by the College of Liberal Arts at OSU. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

C3 GameCon, 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Live tabletop gaming; board games, miniature gaming events; cosplay costume contest with categories of Gaming, Disney, Comics/Marvel Cinematic Universe/DC Extended Universe, and Original Character; vendor hall with local artists, businesses and community partners tabling. Cost: $10 for one day; 541-766-6959 or c3.recreation@corvallisoregon.gov.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0