Things to do between April 7 and 14 in the mid-Willamette Valley

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Luhui Whitebear, assistant professor in the School of Language, Culture and Society at Oregon State University, will present "Understanding the MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman) Crisis." While making some gains toward broader awareness, many people outside indigenous communities do not know about the MMIW crisis. This session will discuss some of the reasons it exists in ways that are not contained within colonial borders, how this violence is normalized and ways we can work together to address it. Participants should expect to leave with a deeper understanding of the MMIW crisis as relates to Canada, Mexico and the United States, and with tangible ways to address this crisis. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in membership. Write to admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

Drop-in event to meet Benton County commissioner candidate Helen Higgins, noon to 1 p.m., Southpaws Perfect Pizza and Sports Pub, 560 NW Hickory St., Albany. Come with your questions, concerns and hopes for a better Benton County. Information: 541-760-3351 or votehelenhiggins@gmail.com.

Grief Education and Support Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 7 through May 26, online. Meet weekly with a small group of fellow grievers, using a grief workbook. The class is offered at no charge and is available to anyone in the community; no hospice affiliation is required. Registration: 541-757-9616 or grief@luminahospice.org.

Oregon State University Album Club, 7 p.m., online. The club will discuss "I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You" by Aretha Franklin. Join host Bob Santelli and OSU student Thomas Mahler in discussing the great American singer Aretha Franklin's monumental album. The 1967 album was released to mixed reviews, but has since been praised as a highly influential album, and is included in Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, as well as in "1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die" by Robert Dimery. The second single from the album, "Respect," became Franklin's signature song, and is ranked by Rolling Stone as the greatest song of all time. Learn more about the life of Franklin and the history behind this album. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

FRIDAY

Spring Blossoms Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Proceeds from the bazaar will go to support veterans and their families, youth leadership and other community projects.

Literary Northwest Series Reading, 7:30 p.m., rotunda, Valley Library, 201 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. J.T. Bushnell and Walter Moore will read. Bushnell is author of "The Step Back," a novel about a basketball player who must grapple with the disintegration of his family as he begins college. Moore's second book of poems, "Welcome to My Van," will be published by EMP Books later next year. Both teach writing at Oregon State University. Question-and-answer session to follow. Free. Information: beav.es/Umx.

SATURDAY

Oregon State University Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., plaza, Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Join in the walk to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. The event features a resource fair, speakers, honor bead ceremony and campus walk, and is open to all. Registration: afsp.org/oregonstate.

SUNDAY

Book launch, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Willamette Park, 1350 SE Goodnight Ave., Corvallis. Local poet and essayist Charles Goodrich has a new book of poems, "Watering the Rhubarb." Goodrich will read poems from the book, and special guests will perform music. The event is co-sponsored by the Spring Creek Project and Grass Roots Books & Music, which will have books available for purchase.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

