Things to do between April 6 and 13 in the mid-Willamette Valley

WEDNESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Steven Green, Fred H. Paulus professor of law and director of the Willamette University Center for Religion, Law and Democracy, will present "The Original Big Lie: America was Founded as a Christian Nation." The myth of America's Christian founding was perpetrated in the early 19th century in order to forge a national identity and justify American exceptionalism. But Christian nationalist claims are based on a distorted reading of the nation's history, particularly on the supposed influence of Christian ideas and values on the founders and the founding documents. This presentation will examine the claims of America's Christian founding and the threat those claims pose to our current politics. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Luhui Whitebear, assistant professor in the School of Language, Culture and Society at Oregon State University, will present "Understanding the MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman) Crisis." While making some gains toward broader awareness, many people outside indigenous communities do not know about the MMIW crisis. This session will discuss some of the reasons it exists in ways that are not contained within colonial borders, how this violence is normalized and ways we can work together to address it. Participants should expect to leave with a deeper understanding of the MMIW crisis as relates to Canada, Mexico and the United States, and with tangible ways to address this crisis. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

Drop-in event to meet Benton County commissioner candidate Helen Higgins, noon to 1 p.m., Southpaws Perfect Pizza and Sports Pub, 560 NW Hickory St., Albany. Come with your questions, concerns and hopes for a better Benton County. Information: 541-760-3351 or votehelenhiggins@gmail.com.

Grief Education and Support Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 7 through May 26, online. Meet weekly with a small group of fellow grievers, using a grief workbook. The class is offered at no charge and is available to anyone in the community; no hospice affiliation is required. Registration: 541-757-9616 or grief@luminahospice.org.

Oregon State University Album Club, 7 p.m., online. The club will discuss "I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You" by Aretha Franklin. Join host Bob Santelli and OSU student Thomas Mahler in discussing the great American singer Aretha Franklin's monumental album. The 1967 album was released to mixed reviews, but has since been praised as a highly influential album, and is included in Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, as well as in "1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die" by Robert Dimery. The second single from the album, "Respect," became Franklin's signature song, and is ranked by Rolling Stone as the greatest song of all time. Learn more about the life of Franklin and the history behind this album. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0