Things to do between April 30 and May 6 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SATURDAY

Old Mill Center for Children and Families 2022 Online Silent Auction, 8 a.m. Saturday through 6:45 p.m. May 7. Browse and bid on auction packages, experiences, vacations, gift baskets, artwork, one-of-a-kind items and more. Buy raffle tickets to win a car. New items will be added during the week. You'll also have an opportunity to make a donation to the center. Visit the auction at www.oldmillcenter.org. Information: 541-757-8068.

"Walk. Run. Hike. Thrive," 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday, online. Virtual 5k fundraiser for CASA — Voices for Children. Registration: $15 to $25 at casa-vfc.org/thrive today!

4-H Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Sale by the Garden Gnomes, Benton County’s only 4-H horticulture and beekeeping club. Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and it is time to start thinking about planting your garden. More than 1,000 plants will be for sale. The Garden Gnomes will be selling three varieties of basil, 14 varieties of peppers and 15 varieties of tomato starts in 4-inch pots. Additional plants include squash, cucumbers, parsley, lemon balm, mint and a variety of flowers for pollinators. Club members grew these plants from seeds sourced in Oregon. Proceeds will go to support the club’s activities, garden and beekeeping supplies, community service projects, county and state fair entries, field trips and more. Rain or shine.

Electric Vehicle Rally and Show, noon to 5 p.m., south parking lot, Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. See a variety of models, ask questions of local EV owners and go for a ride. Owners of all-electric or plug-in hybrid cars are invited to meet at 9 a.m. at the fairgrounds for an electric car road rally that will leave at 10 a.m. to caravan through downtown Corvallis. For those who choose to continue with the rally, there will be a scavenger hunt along a 30-mile mystery route of local streets and highways. Drivers must be accompanied by a passenger/navigator to assist with spotting clues and recording answers to 50 questions. A scavenger hunt $5 cash registration fee includes lunch at noon at the fairgrounds. Awards will be made. Sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Transportation Action Team. Registration: DriveElectricEarthDay.org. Information: outpostdelta@peak.org or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.

Home Life's Fashion Show, 12:30 and 5:30 p.m., 2601 NW Tyler Ave. The models, who are volunteers with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will rock clothing from the past five decades, supplied by Oregon State University's Fashion Department. Food and beverages from New Morning Bakery and Blue Stag. Cost: $50. Information: 541-753-9015.

Jubilate! Spring Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Jubilate! The Women's Choir of Corvallis will present "Earth, Air, Fire, and Water." From contemporary compositions to songs inspired by hymnal traditions and song circles, the program celebrates the natural world, reminding us to protect its beauty, conserve its energies and cultivate peace. Tickets: $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-air-fire-and-water-tickets-318529619667. A limited number of paper tickets will be for sale at Grass Roots Books & Music.

MONDAY

"Holocaust Memorial Week: Why Hannelore Klein Didn't Suffer the Same Fate as Her Childhood Friend Anne," 7 p.m., Horizon Room, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Talk by Laureen Nussbaum, who was born in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1927. The year before, Margot Frank had been born, also in Frankfurt, and in 1929, Margot’s sister Anne was born in the same city. The Kleins and the Franks knew each other in Frankfurt and resumed their friendship in Amsterdam, where both families sought refuge after the Nazis came to power in Germany. The girls shared many experiences: cheerful ones before the Netherlands was occupied by Hitler’s military; increasingly frightening ones thereafter. However, as the persecution of Jews in the Netherlands progressed, the two families suffered very different fates. Free; tickets required. Reservations: https://beav.es/wRZ. Livestream will also be provided at https://youtu.be/bEtNzVwLDJU. Presented by the Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts, the Center for the Humanities, donations to the OSU Foundation's Holocaust Memorial Fund, the city of Corvallis, OSU Provost's Fund for Excellence and Beit Am.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0