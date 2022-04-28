Things to do between April 29 and May 1 in the mid-Willamette Valley

FRIDAY

Sixth Holocaust Memorial Week Social Justice Student Conference: "The Return of History?," 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Zoom. This trans-disciplinary international conference will offer perspectives based on current student research regarding comparative genocide, war and peace studies, history and other topics in "The Continuous Challenge to Democracy and Universal Human Rights." Seven students will present. Registration: https://beav.es/wRk. EducationCorvallisVirtual. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

Music à la Carte: Ken Saul, trumpet, and Lauren Servias, piano, noon, lounge, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Program: "Russian Melodies," trumpet; Concerto in A♭ major, Alexander Arutunian; Chant, op. 71, Alexander Glazunov, arr. Miriam Hickman; Vocalise (op. 34, No. 14), Sergei Rachmaninoff, arr. Ken Saul; "The Flight of the Bumblebee," N. Rimsky-Korsakov, arr. Donald Hunsberger; "Grand Russian Fantasia," Jules Levy, arr. Donald Hunsberger. Free. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

SATURDAY

Old Mill Center for Children and Families 2022 Online Silent Auction, 8 a.m. Saturday through 6:45 p.m. May 7. Browse and bid on auction packages, experiences, vacations, gift baskets, artwork, one-of-a-kind items and more. Buy raffle tickets to win a car. New items will be added during the week. You'll also have an opportunity to make a donation to the center. Visit the auction at www.oldmillcenter.org. Information: 541-757-8068.

"Walk. Run. Hike. Thrive," 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday, online. Virtual 5k fundraiser for CASA — Voices for Children. Registration: $15 to $25 at casa-vfc.org/thrive today!

4-H Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Sale by the Garden Gnomes, Benton County’s only 4-H horticulture and beekeeping club. Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and it is time to start thinking about planting your garden. More than 1,000 plants will be for sale. The Garden Gnomes will be selling three varieties of basil, 14 varieties of peppers and 15 varieties of tomato starts in 4-inch pots. Additional plants include squash, cucumbers, parsley, lemon balm, mint and a variety of flowers for pollinators. Club members grew these plants from seeds sourced in Oregon. Proceeds will go to support the club’s activities, garden and beekeeping supplies, community service projects, county and state fair entries, field trips and more. Rain or shine.

Electric Vehicle Rally and Show, noon to 5 p.m., south parking lot, Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. See a variety of models, ask questions of local EV owners and go for a ride. Owners of all-electric or plug-in hybrid cars are invited to meet at 9 a.m. at the fairgrounds for an electric car road rally that will leave at 10 a.m. to caravan through downtown Corvallis. For those who choose to continue with the rally, there will be a scavenger hunt along a 30-mile mystery route of local streets and highways. Drivers must be accompanied by a passenger/navigator to assist with spotting clues and recording answers to 50 questions. A scavenger hunt $5 cash registration fee includes lunch at noon at the fairgrounds. Awards will be made. Sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Transportation Action Team. Registration: DriveElectricEarthDay.org. Information: outpostdelta@peak.org or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.

Home Life's Fashion Show, 12:30 and 5:30 p.m., 2601 NW Tyler Ave. The models, who are volunteers with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will rock clothing from the past five decades, supplied by Oregon State University's Fashion Department. Food and beverages from New Morning Bakery and Blue Stag. Cost: $50. Information: 541-753-9015.

Jubilate! Spring Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Jubilate! The Women's Choir of Corvallis will present "Earth, Air, Fire, and Water." From contemporary compositions to songs inspired by hymnal traditions and song circles, the program celebrates the natural world, reminding us to protect its beauty, conserve its energies and cultivate peace. Tickets: $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-air-fire-and-water-tickets-318529619667. A limited number of paper tickets will be for sale at Grass Roots Books & Music.

