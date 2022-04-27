Things to do between April 28 and 30 in the mid-Willamette Valley

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Ellen Schrecker, professor emerita and historian at Yeshiva University, will present "The Lost Promise: American Universities in the 1960s." The 1960s and early 1970s, turbulent years in the history of American colleges and universities, were a time of enormous growth when an accessible, affordable, quality college education seemed to be within reach for anyone with the desire and ability to take advantage of it. Today, after decades of defunding, political hostility and a pandemic, higher education struggles to survive, which can be traced to the mixture of hope and despair that suffused campuses in the 1960s and 1970s. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Write to admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

"Opportunities for a New Beaver-Human Relationship," 6:30 p.m., online. The second event in the the Liz & Bob Frenkel Hiking and the Environment Spring Lecture Series: "Beavalls: Beavers and Beaver Technologies in Corvallis. Presenters: Jakob Shockey, “Helping Beavers and Humans Co-Exist;” Kathleen Westly, “Partnering with Beavers in Oak Creek;” John Mellgren, "Oregon Legislative Bills to Protect Beaver;" and Randy Comeleo, "An Oregon Legislative Bill to Promote Alternatives to Beaver Killing." Registration: https://bit.ly/beavallisseries2.

"Holocaust Memorial Week: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women," 7 p.m., Horizon Room, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Talk by Luhui Whitebear of the Oregon State University School of Language, Culture and Society and center director of the Kaku-Ixt Mana Ina Haws. Just as Holocaust Memorial Week often includes presentations on comparative genocide, so does it include events on major episodes of human rights abuse. Whitebear’s topic is also relevant to Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In 2016 the National Crime and Information Center reported 5,712 Indigenous women and girls were missing. Livestream also available at https://youtu.be/rzwR3cIhaPo. Presented by the College of Liberal Arts, Center for the Humanities, donations to the OSU Foundation's Holocaust Memorial Fund, the city of Corvallis, the OSU Provost's Fund for Excellence and Beit Am. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

FRIDAY

Sixth Holocaust Memorial Week Social Justice Student Conference: "The Return of History?," 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Zoom. This trans-disciplinary international conference will offer perspectives based on current student research regarding comparative genocide, war and peace studies, history and other topics in "The Continuous Challenge to Democracy and Universal Human Rights." Seven students will present. Registration: https://beav.es/wRk. EducationCorvallisVirtual. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

Music à la Carte: Ken Saul, trumpet, and Lauren Servias, piano, noon, lounge, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Program: "Russian Melodies," trumpet; Concerto in A♭ major, Alexander Arutunian; Chant, op. 71, Alexander Glazunov, arr. Miriam Hickman; Vocalise (op. 34, No. 14), Sergei Rachmaninoff, arr. Ken Saul; "The Flight of the Bumblebee," N. Rimsky-Korsakov, arr. Donald Hunsberger; "Grand Russian Fantasia," Jules Levy, arr. Donald Hunsberger. Free and open to all. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

