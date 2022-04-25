Things to do between April 26 and 30 in the mid-Willamette Valley

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Melissa Harder, Corvallis School District assistant superintendent; Amy Lesan, CSD elementary schools coordinator; and Nikki McFarland, CSD secondary schools coordinator, will present "Inclusive Math Education in Kindergarten: Seventh Grade." Given local evidence of inequitable systems in mathematics, the district has collaborated with teachers, administrators, math professionals and students to develop a plan for inclusive math education in K-7 classrooms that is aligned to the Oregon Department of Education goal. Presenters will discuss how inclusive math education helps ensure a deep understanding of mathematical concepts and math reasoning. New math pathways at the high school level will also be presented. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge; email ALL at admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Corvallis native Niko Hansen, a student in chemical engineering at University of California, Davis, will present "SPOCS Bacteria Resistance Research on the International Space Station." NASA offered Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science to undergraduate student-led teams to develop experiments focused on bacteria resistance and sustainability in space. Hansen’s talk will discuss his experience with the SPOCS program in developing an experimental module to investigate the efficacy of bacteria-resistant polymers in microgravity and sending said module to space via the SpaceX-24 launch last December. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge; email ALL at admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

"Moving to Pollution-Free Buildings: Electrify PNW," 7 p.m., online. The public is invited to attend a virtual forum to learn more about electrifying our buildings, why it's important and what all of us can do to help pass policies and build community campaigns to electrify the Northwest. The forum will offer perspectives on the health and climate impacts of utilizing gas appliances in homes and commercial buildings, the need to transition to all-electric buildings and insights about ensuring an equitable transition. Registration: www.sustainablecorvallis.org.

Holocaust Memorial Week: "Escaping the Holocaust — A Survivor Story," 7 p.m., Zoom. In early 1939, Joe Hess and his older sister were taken to Britain in the famous Kindertransport (children’s transport) evacuation. Joe lived out the war in England and after it ended, immigrated to the U.S. He is now a frequent speaker at the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles, as well as in area schools. This talk will focus on his early life in Fulda, his journey on the Kindertransport and his wartime experiences as a refugee in Britain. Presented by the Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts, Center for the Humanities, donations to the OSU Foundation's Holocaust Memorial Fund, the city of Corvallis, the OSU Provost's Fund for Excellence and Beit Am. Registration: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

WEDNESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Jackson Street Youth Services Executive Director Ann Craig will present "How Do Youth Become Homeless and What Can You Do About It?" ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested. Adult homelessness seems to be everywhere lately, but youth, as well as families with children who are homeless, are often invisible to the community. Craig will share the latest national research to better understand the causes, symptoms and solutions to youth homelessness.

Holocaust Memorial Week: "Stalin and Mao, and Two Cataclysms They Engineered," 7 p.m., Horizon Room, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Lecture by Hua-yu Li of the Oregon State University School of Public Policy. Li will discuss the role that Stalin’s brand of socialism played in Mao’s thinking. Livestream also available at https://youtu.be/GkwpuSnjrXQ. Presented by the College of Liberal Arts, Center for the Humanities, donations to the OSU Foundation's Holocaust Memorial Fund, the city of Corvallis, the OSU Provost's Fund for Excellence and Beit Am.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0