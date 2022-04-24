Things to do between April 24 and 30 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SUNDAY

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association spring concerts, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Willamette Valley Junior Honors Symphony, 2:30 p.m.; Corvallis Youth Symphony, 4 p.m. The performances will include selections by Schubert, Sibelius and Mussorgsky, as well as the Wieniawksi Violin Concerto in D minor, performed by CYS concertmaster and young soloist Beatrice Lobscheid. Adult advance-sale tickets, $10; $12 at the door; available at cysassoc.org/tickets. Students through college and music educators will be admitted free of charge. Information: 541-766-4903 or cysassoc@peak.org.

MONDAY

Willamette Writers on the River-Corvallis Open Mic Night, 6:30 p.m. Zoom. All genres are welcome, but readings should be suitable for mixed audiences. Registration: www.willamettewriters.org/event.

Benton County commissioner forum, 7 p.m., Zoom. Commissioner primary candidates Pat Malone and Helen Higgins will speak. Moderator: Jason J. Dorsette, president of the Linn Benton NAACP Branch. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Corvallis and the NAACP. The Zoom link is available at lwv.corvallis.or.us/event/county-commissioner-forum.

"Holocaust Memorial Week: How Masculinity and Alcohol Fed Mass Murder," 7 p.m., Zoom. Lecture by Edward B. Westermann, Regents Professor of History at Texas A&M University. He has published extensively on World War II and the Holocaust. This talk will be based on his book, “Drunk on Genocide: Alcoholism and Mass Murder in Nazi Germany.” Moderated by Kara Ritzheimer. Registration: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu. Presented by the Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts, the Center for the Humanities, donations to the OSU Foundation's Holocaust Memorial Fund, the city of Corvallis, the OSU Provost's Fund for Excellence and Beit Am.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Melissa Harder, Corvallis School District assistant superintendent; Amy Lesan, CSD elementary schools coordinator; and Nikki McFarland, CSD secondary schools coordinator, will present "Inclusive Math Education in Kindergarten-Seventh Grade." Given local evidence of inequitable systems in mathematics, the district has collaborated with teachers, administrators, math professionals and students to develop a plan for inclusive math education in K-7 classrooms that is aligned to the Oregon Department of Education goal. Presenters will discuss how inclusive math education helps ensure a deep understanding of mathematical concepts and math reasoning. New math pathways at the high school level will also be presented. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge; email ALL at admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

