Things to do between April 21 and 27 in the mid-Willamette Valley

FRIDAY

Music à la Carte: "Double-Reed Divas with Molly Myers," noon, lounge, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The Double Reed Divas from Vancouver, Washington are a chamber ensemble of the Oregon Chamber Players. Performers are Victoria Racz, oboe/oboe d'amore/English horn; Ann van Bever, oboe/oboe d’amore/English horn; and Dagny Rask-Regan, oboe/English horn/bassoon/piano. This concert will include music ofFrancois Gossec, Amy Beach, Elizabeth Aitkens, Timoteus Racz and others. Joining the Divas for this performance will be Oregon State University music senior Molly Myers, playing a double-reed arrangement of Gustav Holst’s Second Suite in F. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

SATURDAY

Wedding and Event Showcase, 1 to 4 p.m., Greater Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St., Jefferson. Come get information on places to hold an event or a small wedding. Local vendors will be on hand, including photographers and wedding designers. Participants can also visit two sites: the 1854 Jacob Conser House and the historic Jefferson United Methodist Church. Information: 541-979-3652 or amybailey.jeffersonmuseum@gmail.com.

SUNDAY

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association spring concerts, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Willamette Valley Junior Honors Symphony, 2:30 p.m.; Corvallis Youth Symphony, 4 p.m. The performances will include selections by Schubert, Sibelius and Mussorgsky, as well as the Wieniawksi Violin Concerto in D minor, performed by CYS concertmaster and young soloist Beatrice Lobscheid. Adult advance-sale tickets, $10; $12 at the door; available at cysassoc.org/tickets. Students through college and music educators will be admitted free of charge. Information: 541-766-4903 or cysassoc@peak.org.

MONDAY

Willamette Writers on the River-Corvallis Open Mic Night, 6:30 p.m. Zoom. All genres are welcome, but readings should be suitable for mixed audiences. Registration: www.willamettewriters.org/event.

