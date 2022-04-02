Things to do between April 2 and 7 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SATURDAY

Tag sale fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. New-in-box toys, play tables, skis and sports equipment, jewelry, musical instruments, children's bicycles, housewares, games, puzzles, furniture, books and more. Information: 541-766-8313.

Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents jazz pianist Aaron Diehl in concert, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. An evening of ragtime, Harlem stride and early jazz. Tickets: $25 at 541-908-2352.

Meet and greet, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Democratic candidate for Oregon’s newly drawn 5th Congressional District, noon to 1:30 p.m., Citadel Oasis, 425 W. First Ave., Albany.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Former Benton County Public Health Administrator Charlie Fautin will present "Twenty Years at the Benton County Public Health Department." Fautin has been a public health nurse since the late 1980s, and has served in leadership of state and national public health organizations. The COVID pandemic provides a starting point for surveying the structure, functions and constraints of the public health system, and for reviewing highlights, issues and challenges during Fautin's tenure in Benton County. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Samuel Bedgood, postdoctoral associate, University of California, Irvine, will present "Symbiosis and Ecology of Rocky Intertidal Sea Anemones of the Genus Anthopleura." Sea anemones are conspicuous in West Coast tidal pools, but their role in marine communities is understudied. These organisms are voracious eaters, and they host unicellular algal symbionts that provide photosynthetic energy. The symbiotic partnership shapes sea anemone physiology, community food web dynamics and biodiversity in the rocky intertidal zone. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

WEDNESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Steven Green, Fred H. Paulus professor of law and director of the Willamette University Center for Religion, Law and Democracy, will present "The Original Big Lie: America was Founded as a Christian Nation." The myth of America's Christian founding was perpetrated in the early 19th century in order to forge a national identity and justify American exceptionalism. But Christian nationalist claims are based on a distorted reading of the nation's history, particularly on the supposed influence of Christian ideas and values on the founders and the founding documents. This presentation will examine the claims of America's Christian founding and the threat those claims pose to our current politics. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Luhui Whitebear, assistant professor in the School of Language, Culture and Society at Oregon State University, will present "Understanding the MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman) Crisis." While making some gains toward broader awareness, many people outside indigenous communities do not know about the MMIW crisis. This session will discuss some of the reasons it exists in ways that are not contained within colonial borders, how this violence is normalized and ways we can work together to address it. Participants should expect to leave with a deeper understanding of the MMIW crisis as relates to Canada, Mexico and the United States, and with tangible ways to address this crisis. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

