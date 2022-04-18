Things to do between April 18 and 24 in the mid-Willamette Valley

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Hilary Boudet, associate director of graduate programs at the School of Public Policy, Oregon State University, will present "Personal Experience with Extreme Weather and Views on Climate Change." Extreme weather events are expected to increase in frequency and severity due to climate change, yet it is unclear what role personal experience with such events plays in shaping public policy. Based on both surveys and interviews in impacted communities, results indicate that extreme weather events can promote action, but not always. Climate policy change is often limited post-event because rescue and recovery processes can be overwhelming. Boudet teaches courses on energy, climate and society. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

"Illuminating... Advance Care Planning," noon, online. The first in a three-part series, "Illuminating Series about Advance Care Planning." Workshops can be taken individually or consecutively. Learn how to start the conversation with loved ones about your end-of-life wishes, which forms are necessary and right for you, and what do to with your estate and financial situation. No cost. Registration: 541-757-9616 or outreach@luminahospice.org.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Kimberly Halsey, associate professor of microbiology at Oregon State University, will present "Scaling from a Single Cell to the Globe." The ocean's food web is fueled by a diversity of single-celled plants called phytoplankton. Researchers study how different groups of phytoplankton respond to the environment. Understanding these behaviors allows quantitation of phytoplankton growth at regional and global scales. Researchers find a large group of phytoplankton growing much faster than previously thought by scavenging fuel from surprising sources. Information about group-specific behaviors reveals how phytoplankton distributions are shifting in response to climate change. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

WEDNESDAY

Meet-up with Helen Higgins, Benton County Commissioner Democratic primary candidate, 4:30 to 6 p.m., outside, Woodstock's Pizza Parlor, 1045 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Drop by and meet Helen, share your questions, learn what a county commissioner does, and hear why she is stepping forward to serve Benton County in the county commissioner role. Beverages available at Woodstocks. Information: votehelenhiggins@gmail.com.

FRIDAY

Music à la Carte: "Double-Reed Divas with Molly Myers," noon, lounge, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The Double Reed Divas from Vancouver, Washington are a chamber ensemble of the Oregon Chamber Players. Performers are Victoria Racz, oboe/oboe d'amore/English horn; Ann van Bever, oboe/oboe d’amore/English horn; and Dagny Rask-Regan, oboe/English horn/bassoon/piano. This concert will include music ofFrancois Gossec, Amy Beach, Elizabeth Aitkens, Timoteus Racz and others. Joining the Divas for this performance will be Oregon State University music senior Molly Myers, playing a double-reed arrangement of Gustav Holst’s Second Suite in F. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

