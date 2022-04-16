Things to do between April 16 and 22 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SATURDAY

Friends of the Lebanon Public Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Select inventory of books, special editions and sets of books and DVDs, Blind Date books, carved vintage book art, unique book-themed gifts and more. Proceeds support reading and arts programs at the library. Cash or checks only.

"Let's Use Our Taxes for a Better World," noon to 2 p.m., Howland Plaza, 200 SW First St., Corvallis. To discuss the question "The U.S. spends $800 billion each year on militarism. How would you spend this money for a better world?" Sponsored by Veterans for Peace, Linus Pauling Chapter. Information: crtsmth@comcast.net.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Hilary Boudet, associate director of graduate programs at the School of Public Policy, Oregon State University, will present "Personal Experience with Extreme Weather and Views on Climate Change." Extreme weather events are expected to increase in frequency and severity due to climate change, yet it is unclear what role personal experience with such events plays in shaping public policy. Based on both surveys and interviews in impacted communities, results indicate that extreme weather events can promote action, but not always. Climate policy change is often limited post-event because rescue and recovery processes can be overwhelming. Boudet teaches courses on energy, climate and society. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

"Illuminating... Advance Care Planning," noon, online. The first in a three-part series, "Illuminating Series about Advance Care Planning." Workshops can be taken individually or consecutively. Learn how to start the conversation with loved ones about your end-of-life wishes, which forms are necessary and right for you, and what do to with your estate and financial situation. No cost. Registration: 541-757-9616 or outreach@luminahospice.org.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Kimberly Halsey, associate professor of microbiology at Oregon State University, will present "Scaling from a Single Cell to the Globe." The ocean's food web is fueled by a diversity of single-celled plants called phytoplankton. Researchers study how different groups of phytoplankton respond to the environment. Understanding these behaviors allows quantitation of phytoplankton growth at regional and global scales. Researchers find a large group of phytoplankton growing much faster than previously thought by scavenging fuel from surprising sources. Information about group-specific behaviors reveals how phytoplankton distributions are shifting in response to climate change. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

