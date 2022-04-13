Things to do between April 13 and 19 in the mid-Willamette Valley

WEDNESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Jacki Hedlund Tyler, assistant professor of history and director of social studies at Eastern Washington University, will present "The Origins of Settler Colonialism in the Pacific Northwest." The settlement of Oregon by white colonists was neither an organic process nor a natural extension of the United States. Hedlund Tyler will draw on research from her book, "Leveraging an Empire: Settler Colonialism and the Legalities of Citizenship," to address the formation of Oregon as a settler colony, and the forced removal of American Indians from their traditional lands. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member; email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. David Fenner, adjunct faculty, Middle East Center at the University of Washington, will present "Afghanistan: The Graveyard of Empires?" Fenner will explore the long and contentious history of Afghanistan, reaching as far back as the attempted conquest of this mountainous region by Alexander the Great, bringing the discussion right up to today’s tragic headlines. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member; email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

"A State of Immigrants: A New Look at the Immigrant Experience in Oregon," 6 p.m., online. This panel talk will feature authors of this recently released report, which documents actions of immigrants and the adoption of public policies and community level strategies in Oregon that are helping immigrants and refugees achieve social, civic, cultural and economic integration. Free. Information: Daniel.Lopez-Cevallos@oregonstate.edu.

SATURDAY

Friends of the Lebanon Public Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Select inventory of books, special editions and sets of books and DVDs, Blind Date books, carved vintage book art, unique book-themed gifts and more. Proceeds support reading and arts programs at the library. Cash or checks only.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Hilary Boudet, associate director of graduate programs at the School of Public Policy, Oregon State University. Extreme weather events are expected to increase in frequency and severity due to climate change, yet it is unclear what role personal experience with such events plays in shaping public policy. Based on both surveys and interviews in impacted communities, results indicate that extreme weather events can promote action, but not always. Climate policy change is often limited post-event because rescue and recovery processes can be overwhelming. Boudet teaches courses on energy, climate and society. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0