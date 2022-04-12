Things to do between April 12 and 19 in the mid-Willamette Valley

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Matthew Graham, associate professor of the Oregon State University Micro-Femto Energetics Lab, will present "Capturing Electron Physics in the Twinkling of an Eye." How can we best harvest photocarriers in emerging nanomaterials to enable higher solar efficiencies and faster optoelectronics? The lab develops novel spectroscopy methods that resolve electron dynamics with both micron spatial resolution and femtosecond time-resolution. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member; email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested in doing that for this class.

Corvallis Community Band spring concert, "Blossom by Blossom, Spring Begins," 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Conducted by artistic director Jim Martinez, the program will include pieces celebrating spring and the renewal of live performances by the band. Featuring the debut of a commissioned number by local composer Rob Birdwell. The concert is free, and no tickets are required. Information: 541-740-7882.

WEDNESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Jacki Hedlund Tyler, assistant professor of history and director of social studies at Eastern Washington University, will present "The Origins of Settler Colonialism in the Pacific Northwest." The settlement of Oregon by white colonists was neither an organic process nor a natural extension of the United States. Hedlund Tyler will draw on research from her book, "Leveraging an Empire: Settler Colonialism and the Legalities of Citizenship," to address the formation of Oregon as a settler colony, and the forced removal of American Indians from their traditional lands. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member; email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. David Fenner, adjunct faculty, Middle East Center at the University of Washington, will present "Afghanistan: The Graveyard of Empires?" Fenner will explore the long and contentious history of Afghanistan, reaching as far back as the attempted conquest of this mountainous region by Alexander the Great, bringing the discussion right up to today’s tragic headlines. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member; email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

"A State of Immigrants: A New Look at the Immigrant Experience in Oregon," 6 p.m., online. This panel talk will feature authors of this recently released report, which documents actions of immigrants and the adoption of public policies and community level strategies in Oregon that are helping immigrants and refugees achieve social, civic, cultural and economic integration. Free. Information: Daniel.Lopez-Cevallos@oregonstate.edu.

