Things to do between April 10 and 17 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SUNDAY

Book launch, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Willamette Park, 1350 SE Goodnight Ave., Corvallis. Local poet and essayist Charles Goodrich has a new book of poems, "Watering the Rhubarb." Goodrich will read poems from the book, and special guests will perform music. The event is co-sponsored by the Spring Creek Project and Grass Roots Books & Music, which will have books available for purchase.

MONDAY

"Resilience and Self-Care for Caregivers," 2 p.m. Mondays, April 11 through May 16, Zoom. Learn self-care skills to dramatically improve your overall mental, physical and emotional health. Small group format facilitated by J. Anna Looney. Sponsored by Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. Free registration: 609-468-2270 or cmbmannalooney@gmail.com.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Matthew Graham, associate professor of the Oregon State University Micro-Femto Energetics Lab, will present "Capturing Electron Physics in the Twinkling of an Eye." How can we best harvest photocarriers in emerging nanomaterials to enable higher solar efficiencies and faster optoelectronics? The lab develops novel spectroscopy methods that resolve electron dynamics with both micron spatial resolution and femtosecond time-resolution. These methods resolve electron dynamics in next-generation solar cells and optical sensing devices to identify new materials that outperform conventional silicon-based technologies. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member; email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested in doing that for this class.

Corvallis Community Band spring concert, "Blossom by Blossom, Spring Begins," 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Conducted by artistic director Jim Martinez, the program will include pieces celebrating spring and the renewal of live performances by the band. Featuring the debut of a commissioned number by local composer Rob Birdwell. The concert is free, and no tickets are required. Information: 541-740-7882.

WEDNESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Jacki Hedlund Tyler, assistant professor of history and director of social studies at Eastern Washington University, will present "The Origins of Settler Colonialism in the Pacific Northwest." The settlement of Oregon by white colonists was neither an organic process nor a natural extension of the United States. Hedlund Tyler will draw on research from her book, "Leveraging an Empire: Settler Colonialism and the Legalities of Citizenship," to address the formation of Oregon as a settler colony, and the forced removal of American Indians from their traditional lands. Learn more about the complex early history of the region. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member; email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. David Fenner, adjunct faculty, Middle East Center at the University of Washington, will present "Afghanistan: The Graveyard of Empires?" Fenner will explore the long and contentious history of Afghanistan, reaching as far back as the attempted conquest of this mountainous region by Alexander the Great, bringing the discussion right up to today’s tragic headlines. A resource list will be provided for those who would like a deeper dive into the long historical record and who also want to lend a hand. Bring your questions and observations about this complex and oft-embattled land. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member; email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if you are interested.

