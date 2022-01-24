Thielman, controversial superintendent, stumps for governorship in Corvallis

Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman spoke before a crowd of around two dozen on Monday, Jan. 24, at a luncheon hosted by Benton County Republican Women.

Thielman has made news as the Alsea School District superintendent who kept schools open and who is opposed to masking rules and vaccines. He covered a wide range of topics at the campaign stop. Thielman was accompanied by constitutional sheriff candidate Paul Moore, who is running in Marion County.

Among the topics was a petition for a school choice measure Thielman filed in September along with the nonprofit Education Freedom for Oregon. He helped author the petition. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan rejected the petition for a 2024 ballot measure this past week, saying it was not specific to one issue.

The measure would have allowed parents to pick a school for their kids as well as providing state funding for homeschool and private school. Thielman said charter school business model in Alsea compels the district to meet the needs of parents who choose it, some from significant distances.

“Our job is not to tell the parents to comply with everything we say because we’re the experts,” he said. “Our job is to meet the needs of every single one of our families.”

Thielman said his campaign is getting increasing attention, including catching the eye of newly-elected Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, who Thielman said emailed him recently about arranging a meeting. Youngkin won on a platform of education hot-buttons including opposing critical race theory, opposing protections for transgender students, and supporting school resource officers.

“Once he started saying ‘this is about schools and kids and parents and grandparents,’ he went from 13 points down to 4 points ahead by election day,” Thielman said. “You know why? Because both Democrats and Republicans love their children – and that’s how we unify.”

