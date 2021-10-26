These Corvallis bus lines are suspended due to a lack of drivers

The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact labor markets and public services, even bus routes.
Several Corvallis bus routes are being suspended, starting Monday, Nov. 1 because of a lack of drivers available through the city’s bus contractor, MTR Western, the city announced in a news release on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
“The pandemic has created an ongoing and severe shortage of transit drivers nationwide,” the release says. “For a year we have been hearing this from our local and regional peers, and it has now caught up with Corvallis Transit System.”
MTR Western “lost two more drivers … to other agencies,” according to the release
Officials say drivers with commercial driver’s licenses have always been in short supply, but the pandemic has exacerbated this problem.
“Drivers are right there on the front lines,” Corvallis Transit Coordinator Tim Bates said. They may leave because they are afraid of the COVID-19 concerns, because they are overworked or because other job opportunities are closer to their home towns and offer better pay and working conditions, he said.
Officials fear that, if the Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Division hands down vaccine mandates for bus drivers and truck drivers, even more employees may leave local transit systems, he added.
Corvallis is looking into steps that might encourage more drivers to stay within the city’s transit system or join from other agencies. That may include wage increases, Corvallis Transit Coordinator Tim Bates said.
“It’s exactly what we’re looking into right now,” he said. “Everyone tries to work within the lines of their budget to see what works in the short term or the long term. Problem is, of course, that the things that may work in the short term may not necessarily set you up for success in the long term.”
The company is interviewing new drivers, according to the city, but the current shortage means certain routes will not be in operation at all times.
The following routes will be suspended during the listed times starting Monday, Nov. 1:
• Route 5 Peak 2:40 p.m. run
• Route 6 Peak 3:10 p.m. run
• Route 1 Peak 6:55 a.m. run
• Route 1 Peak 7:55 a.m. run
• Route 1 Peak 12:30 p.m. run
• Route 1 Peak 4:30 p.m. run
The following routes will have service reduced beginning Thursday, Nov. 4:
• Night Owl service will be reduced such that service ends at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
• The final Night Owl North run will depart from the Downtown Transit Center at 10:45 p.m.
• The final Night Owl Southwest run departs at 10:45 p.m.
• The final Night Owl Southeast run departs at 11:15 p.m.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.