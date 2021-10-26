These 3 Linn County communities will see road, sidewalk repairs

Three Linn County communities have been pegged for road and sidewalk improvements thanks to a "Small City Allotment" from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

They are part of 53 projects approved by the Legislature and ODOT across the state, totaling more than $5 million.

Three Linn county towns — Scio, Halsey and Harrisburg — are all tapped for $100,000 apiece from the fund. The Small City Allotment receives $5 million from the Legislature every year, plus whatever savings are rolled over from the prior year’s projects.

ODOT's Region 2, which includes Linn and Benton counties and stretches up Western Oregon to Clatsop County, obtained the largest share of the money, with $1.9 million.

Cities are only eligible for this money if they have a population of less than 5,000. The funds also must go toward transportation improvements.

The news release by ODOT specifies the project in Scio as “adding curb, gutters, sidewalks, bike lanes and curb ramps on selected roads.”

Specific projects pegged for Halsey and Harrisburg were not included in the release.

