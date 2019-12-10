The Story Next Door: Wren resident balances volunteerism at Philomath Community Services and fire station

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While she's a volunteer board member with the organization, she said PCS has only a part-time director, so it's a “working board” actively engaged in running the group. This year it has fed more than 1,300 people through its food bank, provided new and gently-used clothing to more than 300 kids through its Kids Closet, provided wood for heating to over 20 housebound people and has grown more than 700 pounds of fresh produce at its community garden. Next week, through its Holiday Cheer program, PCS will provide 62 families with holiday food, hygiene supplies and gifts for children.

The board also manages the organization’s budget, applies for grants, coordinates the work of the six all-volunteer committees that operate the PCS' different services, and maintain its building on Ninth Street in Philomath. The Kids Closet committee brought in a new program manager this fall, so Goul's been trying to help more directly with that program as the new hire learns the job.

Goul, who began volunteering with the organization in 2009 and took over as board president this year, said that although the PCS has a large gleaning group and sometimes pulls in larger work parties, a group of 25 to 30 dedicated volunteers do most of the work. She sees the gratitude people have for the services, which she finds rewarding.

“It makes me feel good to help people,” she said.