The Story Next Door: Wren resident balances volunteerism at Philomath Community Services and fire station

Jean Goul has an empty day on her calendar coming up Dec. 18.
But the Wren resident doesn’t have many other free dates for the rest of December, even on weekends.
“I do take a day off here and there," she said. "It’s rare, but I do.”
Goul’s busy schedule includes serving as president of the Philomath Community Services board, volunteering as an EMT with Philomath Fire & Rescue, participating in the Ancient Ways marimba group and dancing with a contra dance group. With husband Ken Corbin, she also serves as co-president of the Corvallis Squares, a square-dancing group, and as co-leader of the Wren Emergency Preparedness Team.
Oh, and she also gardens, supports science teachers with books and supplies through the Oregon Science Teachers Association, volunteers at Science Olympiad events, and makes items for sale at community craft events.
Once, years, ago, Goul read somewhere that the path to happiness was to simplify one’s life and serve others. “I’m still working on the 'simplify life' part, but I like to serve others,” she said.
Goul, who retired from teaching science in 2006 after spending time in the Greater Albany Public School District and at Ashbrook Independent School, spends 15 to 20 hours a week working at Philomath Community Services alone.
While she's a volunteer board member with the organization, she said PCS has only a part-time director, so it's a “working board” actively engaged in running the group. This year it has fed more than 1,300 people through its food bank, provided new and gently-used clothing to more than 300 kids through its Kids Closet, provided wood for heating to over 20 housebound people and has grown more than 700 pounds of fresh produce at its community garden. Next week, through its Holiday Cheer program, PCS will provide 62 families with holiday food, hygiene supplies and gifts for children.
The board also manages the organization’s budget, applies for grants, coordinates the work of the six all-volunteer committees that operate the PCS' different services, and maintain its building on Ninth Street in Philomath. The Kids Closet committee brought in a new program manager this fall, so Goul's been trying to help more directly with that program as the new hire learns the job.
Goul, who began volunteering with the organization in 2009 and took over as board president this year, said that although the PCS has a large gleaning group and sometimes pulls in larger work parties, a group of 25 to 30 dedicated volunteers do most of the work. She sees the gratitude people have for the services, which she finds rewarding.
“It makes me feel good to help people,” she said.
Goul also serves with Philomath Fire & Rescue. She began volunteering with the department in 2009 and became an EMT in 2017. Although she isn't as active now that she’s working with Philomath Community Services, she occasionally gets called out to incidents. She still trains with the department and goes to the station, ready to respond. She also works shifts at events like the Inavale Horse Trials in Philomath, where she can respond in case of rider injuries.
Goul said activities like marimba and dance may be part of what keeps her busy, but she finds them therapeutic.
With all her time commitments, Goul admits that some things that fall by the wayside. Her house isn't very neat and sometimes she has to hire help out at her home garden. Still, she has further ambitions — such as puppet shows at the library — when she can find the time.
“My life is very interesting and full,” she said.
Anyone interested in volunteering with Philomath Community Services can find information about how to do so at www.philomathcommunityservices.org.
Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.