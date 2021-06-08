The Story Next Door: The quest for a kidney donor

She says that giving something, without any expectation of receiving something in return, was a tremendous gift. The months of testing and the surgery itself also helped her become “a lot better with needles.”

“It really expanded my understanding of what giving and receiving meant,” she said.

She says the two most common questions she gets asked are: ‘Would you do it again?’ and ‘Why would you donate to a complete stranger?’

To the first she says that if she had another spare kidney to give (humans can survive with just one) she would do so in a heartbeat. To the second, she gets more philosophical.

“People hate other people for no reason all the time,” she said. “So why can’t I love someone for no reason, and love them enough to give them my kidney?”

She and Stunson have spoken over the phone and through letters that are delivered through the donation centers. Thee process was free for Fisher, from the surgery to the gas to drive to Portland and the hotel room that her family stayed in while she recovered.