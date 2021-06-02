The Story Next Door: Linda Van Powell

Once in awhile you meet someone who was absolutely born to do what they’re doing.

Linda Van Powell of Corvallis is such a person. Powell owns Civic Outreach, and as such is one of the first faces many new professionals see when they move to the area.

“I’m the connector of Corvallis,” Powell said. She describes her work as meeting business leaders and their families who are new to the community, providing them with the information they need, and introducing them to local businesses and professionals, as well as to Oregon.

Long-established area businesses pay a monthly sponsorship fee for Powell's services. She works with local employers to learn of professional people moving to the area, and otherwise keeps her ear to the ground for this information.

She contacts the new professional and they meet at the person's office or get together for coffee. Each new contact is given a directory of long-term local businesses. The linen pages tell the stories of these businesses. Powell's welcome package also includes a map of Corvallis and a selection of restaurant menus, which she said are very popular with those new to town.

“I have a huge desire to connect people with what they’re needing,” she said. “I really do love connecting people.”