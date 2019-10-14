Paul Rentz grew up in Detroit during the 1950 and ’60s, the glory years of the American automobile industry.
“It was fun,” he recalled. “There was a lot of excitement about the new car models, things like that. Everybody in Detroit was into it.”
Rentz’s father, Clifford, had a job as an electrician for the Chrysler Corp., working in the old Dodge Main plant. It was a good job that enabled him to support his family in comfort.
But a rocky road lay ahead. By the late 1970s, the company was in financial freefall. Looking for a savior, the Chrysler board turned to Lee Iacocca, the charismatic former Ford exec who had helped launch that company’s highly successful Mustang and Pinto lines.
In 1979, Iacocca went to Congress for an unprecedented $1.5 billion loan guarantee aimed at saving the company and its tens of thousands of jobs. Iacocca eventually was able to restore Chrysler’s fortunes behind the economical K-cars, innovative minivans and a series of high-profile TV ads in which he starred as the company’s pitchman.
But they were tough times for Chrysler employees, including Rentz’s dad, who took early retirement when Dodge Main shut down in 1980.
Memories of those days came flooding back to Rentz this summer, when Iacocca died at the age of 92. Newspapers across the country carried the former Chrysler CEO’s obituary, which remembered him for his bold leadership in rescuing one of the Big Three American automakers.
But Rentz also remembered another side of the late corporate titan, one that he showed in a letter to Rentz’s mother.
Like many women of her era, Marjorie Rentz was a homemaker who “didn’t get out much,” as her son recalled. But she frequently reached out to people — sometimes complete strangers — through the U.S. mail.
“She wrote letters all the time,” Paul Rentz said. “She was a prayer warrior and she was just an encourager.”
During Chrysler’s darkest hour, with her husband’s job and pension in doubt, she sent a handwritten letter of encouragement to Iacocca, just to let him know she appreciated his efforts on behalf of the company and that she was praying for him.
And Iacocca wrote her back.
Rentz came across the typewritten note in one of his mother’s photo albums and has carefully preserved it in its crisp white envelope, embossed with the Chrysler logo.
Iacocca’s letter, dated Aug. 22, 1980, is short but has a distinct personal touch:
“Dear Mrs. Rentz:
“Thank you for your letter of encouragement. It gave me a real lift.
“When the first K-car rolled off the line at Jefferson, the prayers of a lot of people in Chrysler, Detroit, and America were answered. And I appreciate your prayers very much.
“It was good of you to write.
“Sincerely yours, Lee Iacocca.”
Rentz remembers talking to his mother about the letter before her death in 1992. She was surprised to get a letter back from Iacocca, he recalls, but it wasn’t the only time she got a response from someone she didn’t know.
After John Hinckley Jr. shot President Ronald Reagan and two others in a failed assassination attempt in 1981, Marjorie wrote a letter to Hinckley’s family.
“She felt horrible for them,” Rentz said. “She wrote a letter that she’d been praying for them.”
She got a form letter back, thanking her for writing but explaining that the family had received too many letters to answer them all.
She never stopped writing, Rentz recalled, not even on her deathbed.
“We went to the funeral service, got home and there was a letter from her in the mailbox,” he said. “She wrote letters right up until the end.”