Career stops : Ecology teacher at Washington University of St. Louis; visiting scholar at U.C. Davis; Center for Conservation and Sustainable Development at the Missouri Botanical Garden; co-founded Andes Biodiversity and Ecosystem Research Group; worked in Willits, California, at Ecology Action, Brookside School Farm Willits Economic LocaLization and the Renewale Energy Development Institute; founded Farmland LP in Corvallis, sits on the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board, serves as an adviser to Oregon State University’s Oregon Flora Project and is a board member of the Post Carbon Institute.

Education : bachelor’s from University of California, Davis; doctorate from Washington University of St. Louis

To download the “Crazytown” podcasts of Jason Bradford, Asher Miller and Rob Dietz, go to https://www.postcarbon.org/crazytown/.

To download Bradford’s report on rural food, go to https://www.postcarbon.org/publications/the-future-is-rural/