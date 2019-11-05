Louise Pugh doesn’t know exactly what she’ll do with her retirement.
But Pugh, who spent 33 years as a housekeeper at the Corvallis Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center before retiring in late October, has heard some expert advice.
“One of the residents said ‘you can start watching the (morning) game shows like we do,’” Pugh said.
Despite not knowing how she’ll spend her time, she said she expects to continue waking up early enough to start the morning shift she worked for years at the retirement center. Pugh said the job had its challenges — it was physical work that got harder for her as the years went by.
“When I first got hired, I thought this is easy. I can do this. Little did I realize it is hard work,” she said.
Pugh, of Corvallis, said the job had an appeal for her because she liked cleaning, even when she was a kid.
“Well, now not so much,” she said.
Pugh said what has made the job worthwhile over the years is the residents.
“The residents are the main reason," she said. "They care about you too.”
You have free articles remaining.
She said she always tried to be cheerful and friendly with the residents and even entertain them a little by being silly.
Pugh said she is happy about retiring, but there are a lot of people at the manor that she will miss.
Pugh added that over the years she’s seen a lot of residents come and go. She said the first time she heard a resident there died, she nearly fainted. But over the years, she said she’s gotten more accustomed to it.
“It’s hard and I get teary-eyed, but I know they are in a better place,” she said.
Pugh added that she does know a couple of things she’ll do with her retirement. The first is she plans to start walking more.
“I told myself, ‘you have no excuses now that you’re not going to be working,’” she said.
The other definite plan she has is to visit her former co-workers and residents at the manor regularly.
“I’ve got to see how things are going,” she said.