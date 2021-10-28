The Squeaky Cork brings Scottish charm to Albany

Josh and Kristi Crawford are bringing a little taste of Scotland to downtown Albany, serving up shepherd's pie and plenty of scotch with folk music playing all the while. At the Squeaky Cork, 136 W. First Avenue, customers can get the true Scottish pub experience without stepping foot out of Oregon.

“We want to be a place where people can leave everything behind and unplug,” Kristi said. “It really feels like it transcends you into Scotland.”

The Squeaky Cork is a long and narrow pub just like the ones in Europe, with candles glowing just bright enough to lighten up the dark interior. The place is an ode to first responders, as Josh recently retired from his 31-year career with the Corvallis Fire Department. Opening a pub like this has been a dream of his for most of his adult life.

“We want to give back to the community,” he said. “We are delaying our opening a bit to iron out wrinkles so people can have a wonderful experience.”

The Crawfords are not holding a grand opening, but rather a quiet one sometime in November to avoid huge crowds they cannot accommodate for. It’s a small and quaint location that is not meant to hold many people, with an even tinier kitchen in the back.