The show must go on ... later

Waters said she and Ivy chat frequently about the triumphs and challenges of running their respective theaters, which is how the discussion came up.

“Jimbo had mentioned having to cancel two shows and how it was going to be costly, but that they likely weren’t going to be able to reschedule due to their tight schedule. So I just said, ‘Well, I have a theater.’ Like, literally,” Waters said.

“I guess I thought of it because I know he’d do the same for me,” she went on. “The arts organizations in this town, and I like to think in general, have a real kinship with each other. People think we’re in competition, but really, we help each other out.”

Additional options are still being explored for “Curious,” such as a possible outdoor performance this summer at Bruce Starker Arts Park. The set is pretty adaptable, Sheldrick said, and while it was designed for complex lighting and sound effects, it would be OK to let those go.

“The bells and whistles would have just added to this incredible script,” she said.

Those options are among the many being explored to keep theater productions rolling for mid-valley audiences, Ivy said.