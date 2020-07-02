The show must go on: Fireworks still expected in neighborhoods despite event cancellations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Debbie Walvatne has been standing behind the fireworks booth in the parking lot of Safeway in Sweet Home every July for the last three years.

As COVID-19 shut down traditional community displays and social distancing requirements made neighborhood get-togethers unlikely, the industry braced for the uncertainty of the season.

But on Wednesday, two days into a seven-day stretch, Walvatne's booth (which funds the Sweet Home Singing Christmas Tree) had already surpassed its average yearly revenue total.

"We're seeing an increase from last year. We have had at least double the customers," she said. "We usual raise close to $3,000, and we're already close to that today."

In Oregon, residents can purchase fireworks that do not shoot up into the sky for home use, and sparklers and bottle rockets have been a staple of some Fourth of July celebrations for years.

But with the majority of community-sponsored fireworks shows canceled due to COVID-19, does it mean neighborhoods will see an increase in the rumbles and bangs that accompany home use fireworks this Fourth of July?