The road less traveled; Peoria Road offers farm stand and nursery alternatives to crowded stores

“We also have customers because there’s nowhere else to go. I’m sure every other business like ours is just as busy,” she said.

Myra Gindhart said her nursery has far more variety than most garden centers, plus, her family can answer questions from customers. “We talk with our people,” she said.

With all the various greenhouses and shelters, “You don’t have to be crowded anywhere you go,” Myra Gindhart said.

The nursery sits on the site of the former town of Burlington, Myra Gindhart said. Years ago, Burlington Park along the Willamette River was the site of gatherings when politicians would come to the area and for other special occasions. Myra Gindhart plans to turn the former park into an events venue for next summer.

Gindhart Nursery, 30274 Peoria Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday year-round. For more information, call 541-491-3708 or go to GindhartNursery.com or the nursery’s Facebook page.

Horse Creek Farms