The power in a name: Memorial honors homeless lost in 2019

Kevin Campbell stood in the crowd, his head bowed, listening to the list of names and stories from some of their families and friends. Until he saw the list, he didn’t know one of his own was on it.

“My friend from high school is on the list,” he said. “We graduated from West Albany High School in 1990 and lost contact. It hits close to home.”

For some, it hit even closer.

“This is harder than I thought it would be,” said Karen Drews as she leaned on her cane at the podium and fought tears. Her sister, Laura Van Houte, was on the list.

“She was loved,” Drews said. “She had four grandkids who loved her. Live circumstances took us by surprise with her. It’s harder when you have a younger sibling and you’re raised in the same house and it just goes so differently. She was very, very loved.”

The event was held at Signs of Victory for the first time this year after moving to the American Legion from City Hall last year. The city of Albany sponsors the event, and according to a city spokesperson, the location change made sense, with the shelter providing services for the unhoused.

The 30 minute service ended with a benediction from Pastor Brandon Lewis to ask attendees to leave the parking lot as warriors of peace and to remember the homeless throughout the year.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.