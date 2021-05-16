The path to 70 percent: How local counties are getting hesitant Oregonians vaccinated

“I can say pretty confidently that we will be able to do at least one prime dose clinic next week because we’ll be approved to start administering to 12- to 15-year-olds,” Noble said, in an interview shortly before the approval announcement was made. “After that we will likely slow down our clinics, our prime dose ones anyway."

Of course, with the number of vaccines waning at mass vaccination clinics in both Corvallis and Albany, a big question remains of how local officials are utilizing all the surplus doses that they have on-hand. Part of this is done through conservative preparation of the doses at these clinics, while another component is in coordinating clinics at workplaces and in rural parts of the counties.

“We have not wasted one single dose,” Noble said. “What we’ve been doing is being careful as we draw out the doses that we don’t waste any … what basically happened is last week we had a couple thousand doses that didn’t get used but we didn’t draw them up and just kept them in the coolers.”

Linn County is sending many of its surplus doses to Benton County clinics run by Samaritan, however, leaving them to account for how best to use those extra doses.