The path to 70 percent: How local counties are getting hesitant Oregonians vaccinated

With new vaccination benchmarks put in place by Gov. Kate Brown this week, and with a general slow-down in the number vaccines being administered across Oregon, a large question remains of how the state is going to vaccinate enough people to lift COVID-19 restrictions.
Brown announced this week that the magic number is 70% of the population being vaccinated in order to achieve the herd immunity necessary to lift restrictions across Oregon. Individual counties can drop to the low risk transmission level, easing most restrictions, if they get 65% of their population vaccinated.
Benton County was already at that mark when the announcement came on Tuesday, but it still is awaiting approval of an equity plan that shows how counties will “close the gaps” in areas of the population that are underserved with vaccinations.
Linn County trails Benton County, with about 38% of its population vaccinated, according to the Oregon Health Authority's online dashboard. Figures on the dashboard may lag behind actual data by a week or more.
To meet these new benchmarks, the question then becomes how to get the vaccine to populations that haven’t been targeted yet, not to mention convincing the hesitant crowd that the vaccines are safe and effective.
“We’re going to do everything we can to get the vaccine out to everyone who wants it and do everything we can to encourage people on the fence to come get it,” said Samaritan Health spokesperson Ian Rollins. “The vaccines are effective. They cut you’re risk of seriously illness to almost zero. They’re safe and they are effective.”
Samaritan has also looked to bolster community outreach, finding local businesses who are willing to have vaccine posters displayed in their windows.
“We’re looking into other partnerships (like) what businesses might be willing to put posters up in their windows about the importance of being vaccinated to get out of the pandemic,” Rollins said.
Samaritan also spoke with Linn County Commissioners Will Tucker and Sherrie Sprenger, who both spoke about why they got the jab in videos that were posted online. Rollins said this was done in an effort to get more people in Linn County to get the shot.
“They are both trusted local leaders who we hoped the message would resonate better coming from them,” Rollins said.
In Sprenger’s case, she admits that she was hesitant at first, voicing similar concerns that others who are opposed to getting the vaccine do: it’s newness and the unknown long-term effects.
“At first I was a no, because (the vaccine) is very new and it occurred quickly,” Sprenger said. “But I spoke to a neurosurgeon friend of mine who told me, ‘No, as with anything in life there are elements that we know already … the COVID-19 vaccine is new, but many of the components of the vaccine are not new.’”
She said that digging into the information surrounding the vaccine helped her come to the decision to get her two-dose series at Linn County Fair & Expo Center. That, and her desire to see schools reopen safely.
“I worked on education policy for 20-plus years and I’m scared for our kids,” Sprenger said. “They’re hurting. I see getting the vaccine, for me, as a way to move closer to normalcy for our kids.”
Sprenger said it’s because she was hesitant herself that she understands where people are coming from who have so far refused to get the vaccine. And she stresses that providing good information to people is more important than shaming them for not getting vaccinated.
“I want to make sure that my comments are not going to come off as shaming people for doing or not doing,” Sprenger said. “I do think we need to get vaccines to move one … (but) I know people have a lot of hesitancy and I respect people’s right to choose. I just hope they will choose to do it after they do their homework — which involves more than just Facebook.”
However, officials say there is still quite a slow-down of appointments at mass vaccination sites. This translates to counties requesting smaller allotments from the state.
“If it’s like the last two weeks, we’re probably going to be looking at claiming fewer doses,” said Linn County Public Health director Todd Noble. “Frankly, next week might be our last prime dose out at the fairgrounds.”
The latest announcement that the vaccines are now approved to be administered to teens may help bolster the demand over the next week or so, however.
“I can say pretty confidently that we will be able to do at least one prime dose clinic next week because we’ll be approved to start administering to 12- to 15-year-olds,” Noble said, in an interview shortly before the approval announcement was made. “After that we will likely slow down our clinics, our prime dose ones anyway."
Of course, with the number of vaccines waning at mass vaccination clinics in both Corvallis and Albany, a big question remains of how local officials are utilizing all the surplus doses that they have on-hand. Part of this is done through conservative preparation of the doses at these clinics, while another component is in coordinating clinics at workplaces and in rural parts of the counties.
“We have not wasted one single dose,” Noble said. “What we’ve been doing is being careful as we draw out the doses that we don’t waste any … what basically happened is last week we had a couple thousand doses that didn’t get used but we didn’t draw them up and just kept them in the coolers.”
Linn County is sending many of its surplus doses to Benton County clinics run by Samaritan, however, leaving them to account for how best to use those extra doses.
“At Reser Stadium, we don’t draw up doses until people are there (and) at the end of the day we stop drawing up doses,” Rollins said. “When Linn County lets us know they have extra doses, we just stop drawing up at Reser Stadium and then just draw up those doses. We keep what we have for another day.”
Rural vaccination clinics and targeted workplace clinics are another big component in utilizing every dose allotted to local counties.
Linn County just did a clinic at National Frozen Foods in Albany, just one of the workplaces that they’ve targeted with the mobile vaccination van.
We’ll be rolling out with our mobile clinic pretty much daily,” Noble said. “That’s our plan, to funnel vaccines to primary care and to as many individual businesses as possible.”
Samaritan Health has coordinated multiple rural clinics in Blodgett, Kings Valley, Monroe and Alsea. It has plans for a clinic out in Wren and an April vaccination event in Sweet Home saw more than 300 people vaccinated in Linn County.
“People who might not be able to get to Reser Stadium … we can get it a lot closer to them, to be one more reason why they can get it,” Rollins said. “We want to get to 70% in each county.”
