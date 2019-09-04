THE THOMPSON FILE

Who: Arthur Rudolph “Rudy” Thompson

Age: 106; born Oct. 28, 1912

Residence: Alta Sierra, California

Hometown: Toledo, Oregon

Military service: 5 years in the U.S. Navy, including action in the Aleutian Islands during World War II

Education: Graduated from Oregon State College in 1952, majoring in industrial arts; he did his student teaching at Corvallis High School.

Careers: After earlier stints in fishing, lumbering and at a hardware store he taught junior high and high school industrial arts in San Leandro, California, retiring in 1973.

Hobbies: Carving, gardening, painting, photography and making jewelry plus involvement with the Sons of Norway and the Nevada County Gem and Mineral Society. He also is the author of four books and has built four boats.