ATHLETIC UPGRADES

Here is a look at the approximately $225 million worth of Oregon State University athletic upgrades — both renovations and the creation of new facilities — since the turn of the century. All of the projects have been donor-funded with the exception of the first phases of the Reser Stadium expansion. State bonds accounted for $60 million of that project, with ticket revenues taking care of the bond payments.

Year; Project; Cost

2001; Truax Indoor Center; $12M

2005; Reser expansion I; $80M

2006-07; Goss Stadium; $10M

2007-08; Reser expansion II*; $30M

2009; Gill Coliseum; $7M

2011; OSU Boathouse; $1.5M

2012; Prothro Field; $1M

2012; Whyte Track/Field Center; $3M

2012; Beth Ray Center (academic support); $14M

2013; OSU Basketball Center; $15M

2014; Samaritan Sports Medicine Center; $8M

2014; Ossey Golf Center; $700,000

2016-17; Valley Football Center; $42M

* The second Reser project also included funds for the Sports Performance Center and the Dale Thomas Wrestling Facility