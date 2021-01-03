The mid-valley's top public safety stories of 2020

The public safety beat generated plenty of news in 2020 even if you didn’t include devastating wildfires that ripped through portions of Linn County and sent smoke pouring over the state.

There were notable successes, such as how local law enforcement handled Black Lives Matter protests in Albany and Corvallis.

Agencies gained new leaders, such as Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden, Corvallis Police Chief Nick Hurley, and Oregon State University Police Chief Shanon Anderson.

COVID-19 forced local public safety workers and the courts to adopt new safety measures, and they adapted admirably.

The stories that stick with readers, unfortunately, are the tragedies. And, like any other year, there were far too many of these for the mid-Willamette Valley.

Here’s another look at some of the most important, and most awful, stories from the public safety beat in 2020.

Lazon murder case

Albany resident Tiffany Lazon was reported missing in January. Last seen by her family in November, Lazon had been in a relationship with Craig Lazon that was documented as being abusive.