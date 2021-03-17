The long road home: Ron Steele gets back on his feet with help from a community nurse

This has taken hours of work, and Fell-Carlson has attended many of these appointments with Steele. This is often the kind of work that must be done to help those who are homeless or living in substandard housing.

“You do have to case-manage each person because every person’s situation is different,” Fell-Carlson said.

Steele is grateful for her assistance. All of this improvement in his life came from programs which already exist but he had not accessed.

“The average person out there in my situation is not going to be able to handle or get the help they need on their own because they don’t know it’s there. They don’t know where to go to get it. You don’t know what’s available,” Steele said.

Fell-Carlson said that as programs and services have moved online, they have left many people behind. Many seniors who need these services lack Internet access or are not comfortable using computers.

In addition, the programs themselves are often unreasonably difficult to access, or in the case of insurance, sometimes seem designed to confuse people. She recalled helping Steele sign up for an insurance benefit only to be told his account had been deactivated. It took hours and multiple phone calls to fix the problem.