The long road home: North Albany woman recovering after heart transplant

But she has to remember to ask for clean silverware – anything left sitting out on the table could have germs.

Hope for the future

The staff of the UW Heart Institute has kept close tabs on Dianna Howell since her Sept. 7 transplant. They kept her in intensive care for about 10 days after surgery, finally discharging her from the hospital on Sept. 23.

After two days at Transplant House, however, she was back in the hospital with atrial fibrillation. She’s been hospitalized several times since then with various complications, but now she seems to have stabilized.

More recently she’s been going to the Heart Institute two or three times a week on an outpatient basis for blood draws, echocardiograms and other tests.

The one she hates the most is a biopsy to make sure her body isn’t rejecting her heart. The procedure involves inserting a catheter through her jugular vein. She’s had six of those since her transplant and is looking forward to the day when she won’t need to do them as often.

“What they’re doing is taking a little piece of your heart – well, three or four pieces,” she said. “They go in through your neck.”