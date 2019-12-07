The last survivor: Veterans who saw the attack on Pearl Harbor are dwindling

In April of this year, Spokane, Wash., lost its last Pearl Harbor survivor, Bill Garland, 96, according to reports. The following month, Alabama lost its last Pearl Harbor veteran, Thomas Davis, 99. Two of the last five survivors of the USS Arizona — Lonnie Cook and Lauren Bruner, both 98 — passed away in July and September of this year. In November, Massachusetts lost George Hursey, and on Nov. 21 of last year, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor, Ray Chavez, passed away in California at the age of 106.

“Think about it,” said Jim Willis, the former Director of Veteran’s Affairs for the state of Oregon. “Even if they were a 17-year-old sailor in 1941, they’re very old now. They’re taking with them the history of what happened on that day.”

David Solomon is the commander for Albany's American Legion Post 10 and has headed the city's Pearl Harbor event for the last few years.

“It’s now more than 75 years later and most of the witnesses are no longer with us,” Solomon said. “We have Dave Russell.”

Russell is 99 years old now, and for years he's relayed his Pearl Harbor experience for news outlets throughout Oregon, including the Albany Democrat-Herald. During an interview with the latter in 2016, he recalled the date which has lived in infamy.