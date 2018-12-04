Albany Parks and Recreation will show “The Incredibles 2” for Family Movie Night, at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 7, at the Albany Community Pool, 2150 36th Ave., SE. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring along a favorite inflatable and watch the movie while swimming. Snacks will be part of the fun.
Family cost is $14 for the first six members; $2 for each additional person; $4 for ages 18 and under and $4.25 for those over 18. Children under the age of six and/or using a lifejacket, must have an adult within reach in the water.
For more information, call 541-967-4521 or visit, www.albanyparksandrecreation.org.