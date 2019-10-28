The North Albany Middle School cafeteria was filled with worshippers for church on Sunday, including Fred and Wilma Flintstone, pirates, baseball players, unicorns, soldiers, astronauts and aliens.
Welcome to The Grove’s annual Halloween service, and one of the church’s most popular events. Many children and adults come dressed in costumes, and the service is capped by “Trick My Trunk,” a festival where youngsters trick-or-treat in the school parking lot, getting candy from the back of members’ vehicles.
The Grove celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this month, and the church has succeeded in large part thanks to modern elements.
While The Grove remains firmly focused on the teachings of Jesus, the pastor is a gifted humorist, the services include Christian rock music instead of a choir, and the atmosphere and dress code are deliberately casual.
Some members wear flip-flops and Aloha shirts to church in the summer, and attendees can drink coffee or tea and munch on popcorn during the service.
“It isn’t wrong to enjoy a sermon,” said lead pastor James Carmichael. “We are definitely on the nontraditional end of things.”
Perhaps the Grove’s most notable characteristic, at least to outsiders, is that the church doesn’t have its own building — there is no church proper, except for the worshippers themselves. The congregation has met in local schools and in other buildings for its entire existence, which has kept overhead costs low. (See the related story on church attendance and economics on page A5.)
Flannel-clad preacher
Carmichael, 42, sets the tone for The Grove, and often wears a red-and-black lumberjack flannel shirt to speak to the congregation.
His sermons feature plenty of comedy, and Carmichael acknowledged that he watches videos of stand-up acts, among other public speakers, to work on his timing and delivery.
During Sunday’s service, he noted how some Christians don’t celebrate Halloween, but others go overboard. And if people weren’t sure what camp they fell into, they could just look down at what they were wearing to church on Sunday.
The target of Carmichael’s wit is often his own shortcomings, including his perceptions and misconceptions of the world from when he was a youngster.
“I mess up all the time. Even leading the church, I make mistakes. I make the wrong call,” Carmichael said.
“I think Jesus is really dependable, a lot more dependable than me. But life is a lot of fun. It’s hard sometimes, but I enjoy laughing,” he added.
His approach and the church’s informal dress code are meant to increase accessibility. There isn’t an expectation of perfection.
“We know people who are struggling. Life is a struggle, and we want to walk alongside people. We want our service to be meaningful to people,” Carmichael said.
“Being real is part of what I want to do as a pastor. ... I try to let people know that I love them and God loves them,” he later added.
In the beginning
The Grove was “planted” out of South Albany Community Church by about 100 members who wanted a more modern religious organization.
At the time, Carmichael had been the youth pastor at South Albany for seven years.
Two Easter services held in North Albany had drawn crowds, and it seemed apparent that there was appetite for another church in Albany.
“We didn’t know how it was going to go,” Carmichael said. “I remember thinking, after we bought our equipment, ‘We have enough money to make it to Christmas,’” he added.
New churches, or businesses, obviously don’t come with a guarantee of success, Carmichael said. “You just kind of go on a hunch. And we had a hunch,” he said.
It didn’t hurt that The Grove’s initial worshippers made a one-year commitment to support the new organization.
Another factor was that The Grove was supported by South Albany Community Church members, especially those who remembered when South Albany was formed out of Albany First Evangelical Church 60 years ago. The process back then was more acrimonious. This time, South Albany leaders gave The Grove their blessing, literally.
The Grove drew 160 people for its first service and kept growing. Today, it averages about 270 attendees.
“We were averaging around 315 for a while. We were the hot church for a minute,” Carmichael said, with a chuckle.
Just getting started
With The Grove’s 10th anniversary, “There’s a weird feeling of accomplishment, but we’re just getting started,” Carmichael said.
He compared The Grove to a 10-year-old child. It’s grown so much and there’s so much potential, but it’s still gangly.
“Our church is just starting to get coordinated,” Carmichael said.
He hopes one day that The Grove will have its own building, its own house of worship.
“It would be something we could use to reach people, to help more people. That’s always been our dream,” Carmichael said.
The church has had conversations with landowners, but nothing has worked out so far. And a church building, while desired, isn’t The Grove leadership’s main focus.
The lack of a church building has created confusion at times, especially when people ask if they can stop by the church to meet with Carmichael during the week. (His “office hours” are usually held in local coffee shops.)
Carmichael acknowledged that some people want a more formal worship space, “stained glass and a hymn book.”
Social media and email has made The Grove’s operations easier, however, such as during renovations at North Albany Middle School. Contacting the bulk of worshippers can be done with a few clicks on a computer or even a cellphone.
“I’m not sure if you could have pulled this off 20 years ago without technology,” Carmichael said.
Focused on Jesus
Carmichael stressed that The Grove is based on the life of Jesus.
“There are a lot of churches that are based on the Bible instead of Jesus, and I think that’s a miss. We follow a movement of Jesus,” he said.
That focus tends to inoculate the church from historical errors or oddities within the Bible, which is a document of its time, both politically and culturally, Carmichael said.
He added that he doesn’t greet other men with a kiss, as the Bible instructs at least four times.
“You have to do the work of understanding what it means. Understanding what the original listeners would have heard Jesus say, that’s important,” Carmichael said.
The radical message of Jesus is to love others, he said.
“We love everyone, which brings tension in. We have people in our church who disagree politically,” Carmichael said.
The Grove is an evangelical church, but Carmichael tries to avoid the term because of its political connotations.
But Carmichael also makes fun of politics frequently, often using his outsider viewpoint and abusing his “Canadian card.”
“If you go to Toronto and drive north ‘til you’re really cold, that’s where I lived,” Carmichael said.
Growing up in north Ontario, Carmichael played sports and did drama and other activities as a youth, and wanted to become a high school math teacher.
As a teenager, he felt like God spoke to him, so he decided to go into ministry and told the girl he was dating. “She was like, ‘I want to do that too, so let’s go into that,’” Carmichael said.
Heather Carmichael now leads The Grove band, and the couple has two children.
Changing with the times
Jenissa Phillips of Albany finished decorating the back of her minivan for “Trick My Trunk,” and said she and her family have been coming to The Grove for seven years. They love the mix of modern elements and tradition.
“It’s relaxed, and you’re welcomed,” Phillips said.
“Pastor James and Heather know that as the times change and as the world changes, you have to change, too,” she added.
Stephanie Waters, Phillips’ sister, thought the change was for the better. “It’s not like when we went to church when we were younger and it was so structured,” Waters said.
The Grove has plenty of events on its calendar, such as a bowling night to celebrate its 10th anniversary. These might not seem too “churchy,” Waters acknowledged.
“All the different celebrations we have, they’re all praising God,” she said.
Logan Fischer, a seventh-grader at Albany Christian School, said that friends of his are surprised when he brings them to services at The Grove.
“It’s a lot different from other churches. They think it’s pretty fun instead of long and boring,” Logan added.