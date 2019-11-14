Somewhere, out there, a library awaits Ed Gallagher. It’s one without employees. No carts. He doesn’t need to check anything out and there are no late fees. Just books. Lots and lots of books. And all the time in the world to read them.
Gallagher, the Albany Public Library director, is set to retire on Jan. 31, saying goodbye to a 21-year career with the city.
“Conservatively, I would say, I have 500 books on my list to read,” he said. “From all over. I’m interested in the whole world.”
It’s his interest in everything that led him to the one thing that’s dominated his career: the public library.
A Massachusetts native, Gallagher has always been surrounded by books. His father was a teacher, his sisters joined the profession as well, and after earning his B.A. from Gordon College and a masters in Islamic studies, Gallagher considered the teaching profession, too.
“I was always interested in different things,” he said. “I had a lot of experiences and it was intriguing that you could be interested in a lot of subjects and by definition, a public library is a broad resource.”
Gallagher worked in academic libraries in Boston before moving to Oregon in 1994. He wrote briefly for the Albany Democrat-Herald before starting his career at the library, bringing with him all of his worldly knowledge.
“Serving the public is what this is about,” he said. “I can bring my experiences and apply those to do that, to serve the public,” he said, noting that time he spent in Jerusalem and Damascus informed his ability to cultivate a diverse collection.
In his time at the library, he’s seen the new building on 2450 14th Avenue SE come to be nearly 11 years ago after moving from its previous location nearby at 1390 Waverly Drive SE; saw staff do more with less; and spearheaded the effort to allow student ID cards to function as library cards.
Describing leading the community library as an honor, Gallagher said there are no no extraordinary reasons for his retirement. Just normal ones: He can. He’s 60. It’s his wife's birthday come this January. He wants to golf. He wants to travel. It’s time.
You have free articles remaining.
But Gallagher is leaving as libraries around the county contend with shrinking budgets and competition for the attention of readers scrolling through social media. It’s a change, he says, but he’s not worried.
“Thus has it ever been,” he said. “There’s always been competition for funding. That’s the lay of the land.”
The city of Albany adopted a balanced budget in June but it included cuts to several city departments, including the library. Discussions about how to avoid further financial trouble in the coming budget cycles have included repurposing the Carnegie Library on Ferry Street.
“There have been 1,000 people a day coming into the library,” Gallagher said. “They’ve been doing it for 17 years. People find their way here.”
Libraries, he said, have always belonged to the people.
“They’re a democratic institution,” he said. “I get to see the spectrum of humanity come through the doors. Libraries may be the only democratic institution left in our culture.”
And in leaving the helm of that institution, Gallagher said he believes it will continue to be in good hands.
“You get to believe in your team that does more with less staffing and fewer resources,” he said.
A replacement hasn’t been named yet but 18 applicants have been narrowed down to four. A finalist will be named the first week of December and when Gallagher leaves in January, it won’t be without worry.
“I worry for librarians and funding in general,” he said. “I would like to see Albany and other cities in the country start to look at things more holistically,” he said. “We make the schools’ job easier, we make the job of police easier. There is a direct correlation between literacy rates and crime. I’ve been honored to be a part of this section of our culture and we need people of all experiences, colors, creeds to continue this adventure called democracy.”