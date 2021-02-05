The Corvallis bus gamble: Fareless city transit service celebrates 10th year

Ten years ago this week the city of Corvallis began an exotic experiment: fareless transit.
As in no money or tokens or transfers or coupons change hands when you board a Corvallis Transit System bus.
The response was tremendous, said Tim Bates, the city’s transit coordinator.
“We experienced a 39% increase in ridership the first year that we were fareless,” Bates said. “We had to tweak some of the service to keep up with demand. Passengers were thrilled that they no longer had to have exact change or keep track of their coupons/passes.”
Passengers are thrilled these days because neither the coupons nor the coin exchanges is a good idea during a pandemic.
“I’m really enjoying the buses here,” said Carter Imbrecht, a junior political science major at Oregon State University from Franklin, Tennessee. “I think they are definitely doing their best to keep it socially distanced. The seats are divided. I moved here a year ago, and this is the main way I get around.”
The downtown transit mall is perfect for David Mohler, who lives just a block away.
“I use the bus as often as I can,” he said, adding that he mainly rides for shopping trips.
“It’s really nice that it’s free.”
Mohler agreed with Imbrecht on the importance of COVID protocols, and both were masked when they spoke with the Gazette-Times.
Mohler admitted to staying away from the bus system for a few months when the pandemic first hit, but he says he’s “more confident now” since the system mandated masks and limited seating to keep riders socially distanced.
“And the more people that you have riding … that means less cars and that’s a good thing,” Mohler said.
Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber also noted the sustainability benefits when he read a proclamation on the anniversary at the Feb. 1 City Council session.
“It took me by surprise,” said Traber. “I didn’t think it had been 10 years already. It’s an invaluable part of our community. The city as a whole is paying, it’s easy for people to use and it reduces car trips.”
Transit coordinator Bates noted that 9.4 million riders have used the system since it switched to fareless operations and added that bus trips have saved a total of 17,326 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.
City officials are quick to emphasize that while bus trips are fareless, the service is not free. Residents currently pay an average $2.75 per month transit operations fee on their city services bill (which shows up as part of their monthly water bill), and the existence of those funds helps the city qualify for federal funds.
The city received a $7.3 million grant to help with operations during the pandemic and will be using another federal grant to begin the process of electrifying its fleet.
The city is purchasing two electric buses, and Bates estimates that they will enter service in the summer of 2022. They cost $925,000 apiece, with the city required to pay 15% to match the federal outlay.
A March 2020 CNBC report notes that approximately 100 cities worldwide have fareless transit, with most of them in Europe. Kansas City, Missouri, is the largest U.S. city to take the plunge. Regionally, Olympia, Washington, also offers fareless transit.
When Corvallis started its program, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, another university town, was the lone U.S. participant, Bates said.
“We were pretty much on our own at that stage. It was exhilarating and frightening at the same time,” he said.
Now, it’s a familiar routine … as well as a concept that gives the bus system a big head start in the COVID fight.
