The Corvallis bus gamble: Fareless city transit service celebrates 10th year

Mohler agreed with Imbrecht on the importance of COVID protocols, and both were masked when they spoke with the Gazette-Times.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mohler admitted to staying away from the bus system for a few months when the pandemic first hit, but he says he’s “more confident now” since the system mandated masks and limited seating to keep riders socially distanced.

“And the more people that you have riding … that means less cars and that’s a good thing,” Mohler said.

Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber also noted the sustainability benefits when he read a proclamation on the anniversary at the Feb. 1 City Council session.

“It took me by surprise,” said Traber. “I didn’t think it had been 10 years already. It’s an invaluable part of our community. The city as a whole is paying, it’s easy for people to use and it reduces car trips.”

Transit coordinator Bates noted that 9.4 million riders have used the system since it switched to fareless operations and added that bus trips have saved a total of 17,326 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.