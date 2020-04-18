The Corvallis and Albany farmers markets begin their season today. Here's what to expect.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Corvallis and Albany farmers markets are making a comeback this weekend — but not without extra precautions.

“When you think of a farmers market, you think of this really bustling place,” said Kelly Crane, director of the Oregon Farmers Markets Association. “They have a responsibility to continue feeding their communities, but they also have a responsibility to keep everyone safe.”

So, when the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets open at 9 a.m. Saturday, there will be a lot fewer social frills and a lot more social distancing than in the past.

“It’s going to be very, very different,” Crane said. "(But) having this local and more robust food access point is important right now. The last thing we want in the middle of an economic, social and public health crisis is to take food off the shelves in our communities.”

Farmers markets are considered essential businesses under Gov. Kate Brown’s March 17 executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 25 people. A clarification on how places that sell food and drinks should implement that order came the following day from the Oregon Department of Agriculture.