The city wants to know: How do you envision East Albany?

The city of Albany wants community members to share their thoughts about the future of east Albany.

You can give your input online at the city’s website under the heading East Albany Plan, or talk with city staff by visiting the Santiam Room in City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Contact anne.catlin@cityofalbany.net to arrange a different day/time or to provide comments and ideas.

East Albany is a key growth area for the city, with a land base that could allow for community expansion, according to the city’s website, which states that since the 2001 "East I-5 Plan" was prepared, the area has seen housing growth as well as development of commercial businesses and light industrial facilities.

But commercial development and the creation of an integrated transportation, parks and trails system has lagged. The city says the East Albany Plan is a chance for a new plan focused on connectivity, transportation choices, housing variety, as well as mixed-use and employment centers around the area’s natural resources and viewsheds.

East Albany is within the Albany Urban Growth Boundary east of Interstate 5 and totals about 2,800 acres. The largest park, Timber Linn Park, and the Linn County Fair and Expo Center are along the western portion near Interstate 5. Most commercial development in east Albany is along Highway 20 or near Interstate 5.

A collection of properties zoned Regional Commercial adjacent to the Knox Butte interchange remain underdeveloped. Recent development has included traditional residential neighborhoods with single-family homes, apartments and new schools.

The project is funded through a state transportation grant, a partnership between Oregon Department of Transportation and the Department of Land Conservation and Development. The city hired a team of consultants for the project, including APG, Walker Macy, Johnson Economics, DKS Associates, and Keller Associates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0