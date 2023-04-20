For the second consecutive year, Albany residents can travel by Bird, the electric scooter operation set up throughout the city, found along certain sidewalks.

After launching in 2022 in cooperation with the city, the scooters are popping up again around town.

At no cost to the city, the City Council on March 22 approved a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides Inc., a Santa Monica, California-based company.

The company doesn’t have to seek city approval, but it’s a courtesy that he appreciates, City Manager Peter Troedsson said.

Earlier this month, the Birds started to pop up again. Currently, there are 26 electric scooters scattered around Albany, some notable locations being the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum and Fire Station 11 downtown.

The number of Birds can vary any given day. Last year, there were as many as 80 birds in town, said a city spokesperson. As the weather gets warmer, this year's flock likely will increase as well.

There should be about the same amount of scooters in operation this year, according to Bird governmental partnerships representative TJ Birkel.

To ride the scooters, users must download the app, sign a user agreement, pay and complete educational tutorials. Riders must be 18 years or older.

One of the goals of the company is to make cities more livable by freeing up traffic and reducing the amount of carbon emitted into the atmosphere, Birkel said.

“We want to provide a clean alternative form of transportation," Birkel told the City Council at its March 20 work session.

One-third of Bird rides replace short car trips, according to the company.

Here are last year's stats:

The e-scooters logged 12,000 rides in Albany, translating into a savings of 2.86 metric tons of carbon dioxide, according to the company.

Rides in Albany averaged 1.62 miles and took 17 minutes on average.

To Birkel, the data suggests that people are using the scooters both recreationally and for commutes, he said.

Bird operates in cities as large as New York and Los Angeles and as small as towns with 10,000 people, Birkel said. With a population of about 57,000, Albany is on the smaller side for cities where the scooters operate, he added.

During the March work session, some councilors expressed concern over safety and underage riding.

While volunteering at the carousel, Councilor Ray Kopczynski would notice underage riders, he said.

Councilor Matilda Novak also voiced a concern for safety on the roadways.

“It’s on the honor system, and kids take advantage of that,” Novak said.

Troedsson said not all scooters are Bird scooters, adding there are steps that law enforcement can take in terms of dangers with traffic.

Despite rumors that some scooters have been thrown in the river and other waterways, a city spokesperson said none of that is true.

The city has no documented cases of the scooters being flung in waterways, Communications Officer Matt Harrington said. And injuries reported by the Albany Fire Department last year were very minor, scrapes and bruises rather than broken bones.

Birkel hopes that the e-scooters will be in Albany for years to come.

“Bird has a great working relationship with Albany. … We are thrilled with how the community has embraced micromobility,” Birkel said.

