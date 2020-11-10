"The best unpaid job I ever had": Meet Larry McCool, Caesar the No Drama Llama's handler

Caesar now has close to 13,000 followers on Instagram and over 15,000 likes on Facebook and has made numerous appearances on television.

Despite the attention, Caesar hasn’t strayed from his roots.

“I’ve been involved in politics and political events and protests and rallies all my life,” McCool said. “Anybody can go to a cause, but if the llama shows up … people have said, ‘It’s not a protest until Caesar shows up.’”

McCool said he’s spent around $500 a month on gasoline in the past year just to get Caesar from event to event, including 12 Black Lives Matter rallies in Portland. Because so many people want to hug the llama, McCool made a 6-foot leash for social distancing so he wouldn’t be in Caesar’s way.

“If he could drive,” McCool added, “I wouldn’t get invited to anything.”

But nothing can replace the smile on people’s faces that McCool also gets to experience whenever Caesar comes around.

“I get about as much out of it as they do,” he said. “When I get to share him with people, it’s totally rewarding. The best unpaid job I ever had.”

McCool accepts requests for Caesar to make appearances at charitable events. Those who are interested may send an email to mysticllamafarm@yahoo.com.

