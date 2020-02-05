The art of the ocean: 'Drifters to Swimmers' exhibit showing at Giustina

Scientists and artists have more in common than people may realize. Both experiment and think creatively to answer questions and to make original work. They're also curious about the natural world. But their career paths don’t often intersect.
Four artists — Sarah Grew, Kristin Link, Esteban Camacho Steffensen and Rebecca Welti — recently experienced that intersection. As MEZCAL Artist at Sea Residents, they worked alongside teams of scientists from Oregon State University and the University of Oregon on research vessels studying the ocean food web during 10-day voyages.
The artists loved the work, the people, and connecting to science in different ways, says Mark Farley, strategic initiatives manager at the Hatfield Marine Science Center.
“It all shows up in their work,” he said. “That was the other cool thing, they all produced work along the way.”
Giustina Gallery is currently showcasing their art, along with 54 other Pacific Northwest artists, in “Marine Food Webs: Drifters to Swimmers” inside the LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. An opening reception is set for Thursday night, and gallery visitors can meet the artists and researchers who participated in the project.
The exhibit features photography, watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings, illustrations, fiber arts, mixed media, woodblock, sculpture, glass and metal work, monoprint and "Gyotaku," an ancient Japanese method of printing fish, where ink is applied to its body, then silk or rice paper is pressed on top to create an image.
Artworks include varieties of fish, plankton, sea anemones, octopus, whales, sharks, jelly fish, seaweed, kelp and underwater scenes.
Grew, Link, Steffensen and Welti were chosen for the residency program by a selection committee from the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology in Otis, a partner of OSU’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. The National Science Foundation funded four MEZCAL (MEsoZooplankton trophodynamics in the CALifornia Current) research cruises, with an artist aboard each to study the conditions of the planktonic food web and sample the coastal oceans during two different oceanic upwelling and downwelling seasons: the summer and winter of 2018-2019. The cruises ventured off the Central Oregon Coast and the Trinidad Line, which is off the coast of Humboldt State, Farley said.
The artist residencies were part of the center’s goal to find an interesting way to engage the public and industry in its research work.
“It’s a different lens to science,” Farley said.
Artists teamed with 30 scientists to work either day or night shifts on the ships. They performed plankton tows, which brought up many deep-sea creatures, took biological samples and captured photos using a large camera called ISIIS, Farley said. The plankton imaging system is towed underwater to gather data and give the team a snapshot of how plankton are distributed in their natural environment.
“The artists got to really groove out on that, because you can watch in real-time what is being photographed,” Farley said.
He said scientists and crew onboard enjoyed seeing what the artists would create in response to the work. Some researchers even joined them to draw, chat and learn about art styles during their downtime. Everyone was inspired by each other.
Farley called the project a huge win.
“Artists and scientists are the same kind of people, they just express their love of the world in different ways,” he said. “I think bringing them together was super fascinating.”
There are diverse works among the four residency artists, says Giustina Gallery curator Tina Green-Price.
Grew, a Eugene artist and photographer, made microscopic plankton cyanotypes during her residency. Invented in 1842, the photography style uses a mixture of iron-salts, ferric ammonium citrate and potassium ferricyanide, to sensitize paper or another porous surface, which is then exposed to ultraviolet light to create a blue and white image. The process uses plain water to develop an image.
According to a recent interview in Eugene Weekly, Grew brought a portable photo printer on the cruise to print the film negatives. She then squeezed the images against paper, while they were exposed to sunlight on the deck of the ship. Many of the photos were developed using sea water.
Grew is also in the process of creating a limited-edition book as part of her project.
Her work, “Portraits of Pacific Plankton: Cyanotype Impressions,” is displayed in one alcove of Giustina Gallery. The art is “floating” on the wall as if it were in a large aquarium in a random grouping, Green-Price said.
Steffensen, a dual national from Eugene and San Jose, Costa Rica, is an ecological-themed muralist. He likes to present facts and accuracy with his art, so he applied all the knowledge he gathered from scientists, Farley said.
“He was looking at krill, and said, ‘I have been drawing these wrong for years,’” Barley said and laughed.
Steffensen is showing two acrylic paintings on canvas from a larger mural, “Viewing Plankton.”
Welti, of Port Townsend, Washington, creates sculptural and educational woodwork inspired by the life cycle of plankton and its importance to human survival. She presents “Plankton Action Figures,” small wood-carved sculptures on a shelf. Below them is information on how each compares in size to a nickel or pinhead, Green-Price said.
Welti also displays two large “Kelp Fronds” (Laminaria) made from alder wood and covered with dye. They stand six and nine feet tall.
Farley said Link did a lot of pen and ink work of the biological creatures that were brought up from the ocean floor.
“She was just in heaven, making stuff constantly,” he said.
Link, an Alaska-based science illustrator, shows 8-by-10-inch images in a variety of media, including graphite and colored pencil, mixed media collage and cyanotype print of drawing on paper. She drew studies of octopus, plankton and others.
The remaining artists share many different forms of media and ocean subjects.
Philomath artist Courtney Marchesi displays an acrylic painting of a “Red Octopus” using a vintage windowpane as its frame.
Bill Thompson of Albany is one of a few new artists with works in the exhibit. He used cut vinyl to showcase black and white “monochromatic” studies of an octopus and turtle.
“It’s graphically very striking. There is a lot of texture,” Green-Price said. “The shades are created by different colors of vinyl.”
“Helene Knott did some really cool three-dimensional hand-stitching and quilting,” Green-Price said.
Knott’s two vibrant wall hangings feature “Sea Flowers” and “Green Anemones.”
According to Green-Price, some artists make political statements with their works. James Lilly of Washington, who's making his gallery debut, presents a wood and metal sculpture that is a “tribute to a humpback whale that died in Puget Sound.” Its title is “Trial and Error.”
The curator hopes the exhibit not only engages viewers with visual art, but also elicits conversation.
“What are we doing to sustain our food web?” Green-Price said.